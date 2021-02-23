Biden and Trudeau meet – but don't publicly stress border closure

Trudeau, meanwhile, referred to the closed border only in his remarks in French, saying: "As for Covid-19, we also talked of our strict measures concerning trips in order to protect people on both sides of the border. However, even if our most important priority is to secure people safety, we must also think of our future."

In English, Trudeau also mentioned that the Canadian energy industry powers homes on both sides of the border.

As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary For Western New Yorkers who have owned second homes in Canada for years, if not generations, the border shutdown still breeds uncertainty.

Neither discussed Biden's Jan. 21 executive order calling for diplomatic consultations with Canada and Mexico and development of a new border health protocols by Feb. 4.

The lack of any news about the border closure will come as a disappointment to the thousands of members of Let Us Reunite, a group with loved ones stuck on the other side of the border. The group had been hoping that at the least, Biden would announce that the United States would adopt Canada's slightly more open rules for allowing families to cross the border for visits.

But the lack of any such developments out of Tuesday's summit does not mean that there will be no such news this week. On Monday, a senior Biden administration official said: "We have an entire week's worth of Canada planned out for you."