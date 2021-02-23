Biden and Trudeau meet – but don't publicly discuss border closure

As officials work to end border shutdown, locals with homes in Canada grow weary For Western New Yorkers who have owned second homes in Canada for years, if not generations, the border shutdown still breeds uncertainty.

Neither discussed Biden's Jan. 21 executive order calling for diplomatic consultations with Canada and Mexico and development of a new border health protocols by Feb. 4.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The lack of any mention of the border closure will come as a disappointment to the thousands of members of Let Us Reunite, a group with loved ones stuck on the other side of the border. The group had been hoping that at the least, Biden would announce that the United States would adopt Canada's slightly more open rules for allowing families to cross the border for visits.

But the lack of any such news out of Tuesday's summit does not mean that there will be no such news this week. On Monday, a senior Biden administration official said: "We have an entire week's worth of Canada planned out for you."

That being the case, Rep. Brian Higgins – a Buffalo Democrat who has been pushing to reopen the border – said he remained hopeful, despite the lack of movement on the issue Tuesday.

"That doesn't mean things aren't moving," Higgins said, adding that he hopes for a partial border reopening by Memorial Day and a full reopening by July 4.

+4 U.S.-Canadian border shutdown is keeping couples apart – and breaking hearts "I remember those first weeks thinking: OK, well, we'll just give it a couple of weeks, and it's going to be OK; this can't last that long," Elizabeth Switzer said. "And then it just kept going and going and going."

Biden and Trudeau began their summit with a brief introduction, and ended with a joint statement, without taking questions from the media.