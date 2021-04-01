Biden administration may be open to restoring SALT deduction

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Politico Thursday that he wants to talk to lawmakers who are concerned about the SALT issue.

“We want to engage the members from that part of the country, for whom this is really a major issue,” Klain said. “We understand the concern. I want to hear from them how they would pay for this tax deduction. I want to hear (from) them how it fits into the overall package.”

Meanwhile, when asked on Thursday about bringing back the full SALT deduction, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters: “Hopefully, we can get it into the bill.”

And on a visit to Buffalo Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said of the Republican move to trim the SALT deduction: “It was a dagger in the heart of New York because it hurts many middle-class families here in Western New York and elsewhere, and it’s something that we want to try to get lifted.”

Asked about the odds of doing so, Schumer, a New York Democrat, said: “I think they’re getting better and better.”