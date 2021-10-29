 Skip to main content
Bicyclist killed after being struck by tractor trailer in Wellsville
A bicyclist was killed Thursday after being struck by a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Wellsville in Allegany County, according to state troopers out of Amity.

Troopers said they were called to the scene of collision at 5:25 a.m. The deceased bicyclist was identified as Ryan R. Billings, 41, of Independence. The tractor trailer operator was identified as Jonathan D. Lampman, 32, of Ulysses, Pa.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing, according to state police. 

