Bicentennial program Aug. 25 to celebrate African American heritage
The third program in the EC200 Heritage Commemoration Series on Aug. 25 will be a free evening of music and historic talks highlighting Western New York’s African American heritage.

The program from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn on the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora will focus on the historic events on Buffalo’s Michigan Street Corridor. There also will be music by the George Scott Big Band.

Speakers will include Lillie Wiley-Upshaw and Rachel Henderson of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition; Sharon Holley, president of the Michigan Street Preservation Corp., and Sheila Brown, owner of WUFO Radio and founder of the WUFO Black Radio History Collective.

Flying Bison Brewing Co. will offer beer tastings and the Roycroft Inn will be open for additional food and beverages.

Those attending may bring their own blankets and chairs and are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The program is part of Erie County’s year-long bicentennial celebration. For more information, visit www3.erie.gov/ec200.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

