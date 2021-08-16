Bicentennial program Aug. 25 to celebrate African American heritage

The third program in the EC200 Heritage Commemoration Series on Aug. 25 will be a free evening of music and historic talks highlighting Western New York’s African American heritage.

The program from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn on the Roycroft Campus in East Aurora will focus on the historic events on Buffalo’s Michigan Street Corridor. There also will be music by the George Scott Big Band.

Speakers will include Lillie Wiley-Upshaw and Rachel Henderson of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition; Sharon Holley, president of the Michigan Street Preservation Corp., and Sheila Brown, owner of WUFO Radio and founder of the WUFO Black Radio History Collective.

Flying Bison Brewing Co. will offer beer tastings and the Roycroft Inn will be open for additional food and beverages.

Those attending may bring their own blankets and chairs and are welcome to bring their own refreshments.

The program is part of Erie County’s year-long bicentennial celebration. For more information, visit www3.erie.gov/ec200.

