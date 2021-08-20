'Beyond Van Gogh' offers immersive experience through work of troubled, brilliant artist

"I think we will see a lot more of them, and this is only the beginning."

"Beyond Van Gogh" opened in Miami in spring 2021 and is expected to open in 17 North American cities this year, with several productions occurring simultaneously.

"There are at least six or seven van Gogh exhibits touring by different companies, each with a variation of 'immersive' or 'experience' in the title," Curtat said.

The title of the show in Buffalo, "Beyond Van Gogh," is intended to look beyond the dark cloud that surrounds van Gogh, who suffered from mental illness and famously severed part of his left ear before committing suicide at age 37, Curtat said.

"While all of that is true – he did indeed struggle – that is not what you see when you look at his work," Curtat said. "You see only this very colorful world full with movement and energy, and that's what we really wanted to showcase with this exhibit."

Images in the show change or dissolve with a careful pacing, from flower petals from a van Gogh painting fluttering across the walls slowly until they're a blizzard, to nothing but portraits or a toned-down blueish-green that washes over the walls.

Period classical music and jazz accompany the images.