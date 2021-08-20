'Beyond Van Gogh' offers immersive experience through work of troubled, brilliant artist

There's nothing static about "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," which pairs a 19th-century artist with 21st-century projection technology that opens today in Buffalo.
Images from more than 300 artworks that span the career of Dutch impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh – from landscapes and still lifes to portraits and self-portraits – flow into one another across four walls, three canvases in the middle of the room and onto the floor. The mix of colors and images, using dozens of projectors, occurs in a room with a 40-foot-tall ceiling that takes up about one-third of a 35,000-square-foot tent constructed on the grounds of the Eastern Hills Mall.
Unlike seeing art in a museum, where pigment on a painting reveals brush strokes and texture, viewers see pixels. But the success of this show and others like it now traveling the U.S. and Europe suggest that immersive experiences could become the next big thing in touring art shows.
"These types of experiences are getting a lot of traction right now because that's where the art world is headed," said Fanny Curtat, an art history consultant and member of the Montreal-based Normal Studios' creative team. "We are in a world surrounded by social media, surrounded by the availability of sharing and of being very much involved in our online presence and online community, and these are in tune with the times.
"I think we will see a lot more of them, and this is only the beginning."
"Beyond Van Gogh" opened in Miami in spring 2021 and is expected to open in 17 North American cities this year, with several productions occurring simultaneously.
"There are at least six or seven van Gogh exhibits touring by different companies, each with a variation of 'immersive' or 'experience' in the title," Curtat said.
The title of the show in Buffalo, "Beyond Van Gogh," is intended to look beyond the dark cloud that surrounds van Gogh, who suffered from mental illness and famously severed part of his left ear before committing suicide at age 37, Curtat said.
"While all of that is true – he did indeed struggle – that is not what you see when you look at his work," Curtat said. "You see only this very colorful world full with movement and energy, and that's what we really wanted to showcase with this exhibit."
Images in the show change or dissolve with a careful pacing, from flower petals from a van Gogh painting fluttering across the walls slowly until they're a blizzard, to nothing but portraits or a toned-down blueish-green that washes over the walls.
Period classical music and jazz accompany the images.
Van Gogh's most famous paintings, including "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Cafe Terrace at Night" are represented.
David Taylor, the show's local presenter, decided to bring the show to Buffalo after a pre-sale sign-up tallied the second-highest number among all the cities where the show has tested after two weeks.
"We were excited right away about the potential," Taylor said about himself and his financial partners.
Advance ticket sales have confirmed that optimism, he said.
Whether it's Sonic Trails at Artpark, a Van Gogh immersion experience or Dead and Company at Darien Lake, there are celebratory summer options to fit your comfort level.
"We're pushing 50,000 ticket sales, and there is a strong possibility of tripling that number when all is said and done," Taylor said.
The biggest threat to the production was the delay of servers that handle all the data for the imaging coming from Sweden due to Covid-19.
"We were first told they were on a ship lost at sea before it was explained they just weren't ready," Taylor said. "I think anyone trying to find a new car or anything with a computer chip knows there are backlogs that are disrupting everything."
Taylor, a longtime independent concert promoter in Western New York, admitted he's going out on a limb financially in presenting this "multimillion dollar endeavor."
"It's my biggest risk, hands down," he said.
In the walk-through exhibit, which takes about one hour to complete, guests can sit in seats or on the floor and be surrounded by Vincent van Gogh’s artwork.
The show includes two other rooms for viewing, including one with biographical information, quotes and excerpts of letters from the artist. The well-stocked gift shop offers the humorous "Van Gogh figure with removable ear."
Tickets must be purchased in advance at vangoghbuffalo.com and start at $36.99 and $23.99 for kids 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Discounts are offered for students, seniors and veterans. The timed tickets are intended to help with social distancing. Masks are required.
Curtat readily acknowledged that many in the art world dismiss shows like this.
Birds fly, portraits wink and stop-motion animation brings van Gogh's words to the screen in black and white in special effects that may amuse or dazzle some while being dismissed as gimmicky by others.
"The art world is a mixed bag, and I think it's very healthy for part of the art historian community to question these type of practices," Curtat said. "We need to question the influence of Instagram, the influence of social media and the way we experience art. But in my opinion, it's a tide we can't stop, and we need to adapt."
Curtat said she considers the show to be a bridge that can lead people who weren't interested before to later seek out van Gogh's work in a museum.
"This is a great opportunity for people who already know van Gogh to experience his work differently," Curtat said. "For somebody who doesn't know van Gogh, it's a great opportunity to discover an artist."
Curtat said shows like this are not a substitute for seeing an actual van Gogh.
"There is something about the aura of an original that this just can't replicate," Curtat said. "When you see the object, you know he stood there and touched that, and you have texture and the different effect of light."
Curtat hopes the show will, in the end, introduce more people to van Gogh's work.
"He went above and beyond all the darkness in his life to focus on the light and the joy and the beauty of the world," she said.
