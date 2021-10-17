Beyond detox: Erie County inmates to receive more treatment for drug addiction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+9 County forces detox on addicted inmates, but until now has offered no help after release Thousands of inmates at county jails are given detox treatment while they’re incarcerated, but once they’re released, they often relapse. A new program wants to help more inmates recover.

However, until now, the Erie County Sheriff's Office did not offer buprenorphine, known by the brand name Suboxone, or methadone to inmates even if they had been on medication-assisted treatment prior to their incarceration.

Even though the Legislature had provided the Department of Mental Health and Sheriff's Office with $1 million in the 2020 budget – which the Sheriff's Office had not asked for – it took a long time for the program to gain the political and procedural traction to move forward.

"I know it's been a little bit of a challenge over the last couple of years, due to a number of factors," said Michael Ranney, the county's former mental health commissioner who first worked on the program with the Sheriff's Office. "But I think that the direction that they're heading in is very appropriate."

Budget moves nix full-time Erie County SWAT team The existing SWAT team will continue to function as it does now, using overtime and backfill pay for officers covering the shifts of patrol deputies who are pulled for SWAT duty and

Part of the Jail Management Division's concerns about the use of Suboxone is that it is administered as a thin piece of film that dissolves on the tongue and could be taken or hidden by inmates and circulated as contraband.

O'Brien said that prior to coming to Erie County, he was aware of Suboxone strips being melted down into crayons. Children's coloring pages would be passed to inmates who could scrape the color off the paper and ingest it.