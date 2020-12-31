Beyond Covid in 2021: Bills stadium talks, casino negotiations and political intrigue

Widespread vaccinations will do for the local economy what the social distance measures that have been in place for the past year have not: Allow consumers to move about freely and safely in numbers that aren't held down by government-imposed capacity limits.

If that happens, expect a gush of travel as cooped-up families rush to explore new places – a dream-come-true for the battered travel and hospitality sector.

But there also will be lingering casualties, as financially weakened small businesses, from restaurants to stores, go under because they simply didn't have the resources to ride out the pandemic.

– David Robinson

Schools

Look for 2021 to be a catch-up year for schools, after a less-than-ideal one for tens of thousands of children in Western New York.

Some, including 32,000 kids in Buffalo Public Schools, have been connecting with their teachers only via computers and phones since March. Most others have been going to school in person just two days a week and learning remotely the other days.

Educators will be evaluating students to see what skills they need to improve, and how they can get them back on track to reach their educational milestones.