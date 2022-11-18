Between 1 and 2 feet of snow in Eden: 'Pretty typical snowfall for us'

Someone was looking for a snowblower on an Eden Facebook page Friday.

"I can plow out your driveway when I come and purchase it," the post said. "DM me."

Some driveways needed more than a snowblower.

The snow was steady throughout the day, and just when it looked to be letting up, another wave came.

"It's been a pretty typical snowfall for us, thank goodness," Supervisor Melissa M. Hartman said.

She said a few trees and wires were down, but no widespread power outages.

Hartman said it made sense enacting a driving ban Thursday before the storm kicked into high gear, and it helped plow crews clear the roads.

"Everybody was able to get home last night, and they stayed home," she said.

Some thought Eden would be on just the southern edge of the lake-effect snowfall, but the northern part of the town seemed to be closer to the middle of the band, at times.

"We had about 2 feet in the northern part of the town, around a foot in the southern, so there's been quite a difference," Hartman said.

The northwest section of Eden recorded 25 inches of snow by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.