Betty Jean Grant charged with election law violations

Former Erie County Legislature Chairperson Betty Jean Grant faces charges she violated New York election laws amid the hotly contested Buffalo mayoral race, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced today.

Grant, 73, received an appearance ticket on one count of a misdemeanor in relation to election law and one count of second-degree harassment. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 in Buffalo City Court.

Grant is accused of entering "an occupied voting booth" and observing the preparation of another person's ballot while inside a polling place at the Delavan-Grider Community Center on Oct. 23, during early voting. She's also accused of recording the incident and streaming it on Facebook Live.

Byron Brown supporter Carolette Meadows said she was at the polling place to vote and drop off window stickers for the Brown campaign. She was helping two women who didn’t know how to use a rubber stamp to write in Brown's name. One of the women asked Meadows for help casting her ballot. Then Meadows asked the other woman if she needed help voting, as well.

That's when Grant, a supporter of India Walton, protested that Meadows’ intervention was illegal and began recording the interaction on her cellphone.