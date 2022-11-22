Better weather is helping snow-clearing efforts, but some Buffalo residents are still feeling forgotten

For a majority of Western New Yorkers, the snowstorm is fading in the rearview mirror, and a few days of dry, mild weather has resulted in some melting snow and decent traveling conditions throughout the region as Thanksgiving Day approaches.

But for some, the snowstorm is no fading memory. Instead, Tuesday marked the fifth day where residents have seen no sign of any plow or snow-clearing equipment, stranding people struggling to get back to work on Tuesday or wondering about whether their children could physically get back to school before the holiday.

The City of Buffalo remains farthest behind in getting all roads open to traffic post-storm.

Thais Warren, who lives on Harmonia Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, said her father had to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance because he had trouble breathing late Thursday night. The ambulance that arrived was stuck on her street for an hour and a half until a good Samaritan with a Ford F-150 helped tow the ambulance out to the intersection.

That was five days ago, and no truck has cleared their road since then, she said. Instead, trucks clearing Walden Avenue and Sycamore Street plowed their side street in, she said.

Neighbors worked to dig out one side of the street so cars could get through by traveling the wrong-way on their one-way street, but some have gotten stuck, she said.

There are residents facing potential job loss for not reporting to work, Warren said.

When Warren wanted to see her father, who's been hospitalized with a heart condition at Buffalo General Medical Center two miles away, she had to walk.

"It's ridiculous," she said. "They barricaded every street."

Buoyed by positive news about the vast majority of city streets being open and the termination of all travel bans, the Buffalo Public Schools had announced Tuesday morning that all schools would fully reopen for school on Wednesday. But a backlash from many parents still struggling with impassible or treacherous streets and sidewalks came fast.

The district announced late in the afternoon that schools would once again remain closed on Wednesday.

Tale of two cities

Travel advisories were lifted in the west, north and east parts of Buffalo on Monday, but that doesn't mean all the streets in those neighborhoods are clear or can be safely driven on. Residents in other harder-hit areas are also waiting for help digging out, but some city residents said it's inexcusable that neighborhoods that received less snow, comparatively, are still waiting for help.

The city, however, has narrower streets and fewer places to dump snow, compared with its suburban counterparts. While the state has been assisting with snow relief efforts, getting all Buffalo streets reopened has been an uneven challenge.

Some residents have had no trouble going back to work this week and were eager to see their children return to school on Wednesday. But other parents were deeply worried about transportation safety as they looked out on their snow-clogged streets, giant snow piles and buried sidewalks.

City Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton estimated that about 40% to 45% of the streets in the southern portion of the city have been cleared as of early afternoon.

"We've got our team and state inspectors on-site monitoring streets, giving us reports, moving resources and adjusting them as we need to to get to those hardest hit areas and get to those streets that are of most concern," he said.

The top priority remains getting at least one lane open on all roadways. He also said that all other parts of the city have been plowed at least once, though some city residents, like Warren, disagree.

Marton said he understood resident frustrations.

"I, personally, have a lot of empathy for the residents down here who are buried under four feet of snow," he said, adding, "I understand we're not going to be everywhere for everybody all the time. We're working as hard as we can."

Schools to open, then not

About six hours after announcing Buffalo Public Schools would open Wednesday, the district said at 4 p.m. Tuesday that there would be no school Wednesday. The closure will mark the fourth snow day from the storm for Buffalo students, and 10 consecutive days off through Thanksgiving. No remote learning will be offered.

"We’ve heard extensive feedback on our initial decision to open schools tomorrow," said Superintendent Tonja M. Williams in an email to parents. "In fairness to our parents, staff, and community we listened to concerns shared and conducted a re-evaluation of the safety challenges facing our students, families, and staff due to the recent historic winter storm and massive snowfall."

But a barrage of reaction from parents and the community – evident on the comments below the district's social media posts – contributed to the turnaround, with many pointing to concerns about bus transportation, with streets in some parts of the city still impassable for buses.

Others shared concerns about the inability of students to physically walk to school through piles of snow or worried about how long children might be waiting outside for delayed buses.

Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said the district's call was a good one.

"I’m happy to hear that," he said. "The safety of those kids is paramount."

Great strides elsewhere

Compared to the City of Buffalo, other parts of Erie County that received even more snow are in better shape.

Geary said every roadway in Lackawanna and Orchard Park had at least one lane open by the end of the day Monday. All streets in Hamburg should be open by Wednesday morning.

In addition, while the county assisted in getting cars towed to an empty section of the McKinley Mall parking lot during the worst of the storm, the number of unclaimed vehicles has dwindled from about a hundred to 18, he said.

Erie County was tasked with assisting the City of Lackawanna and hard-hit suburban towns in snow-recovery efforts. Much of the work is being done in the late evening and overnight hours when traffic is lightest, Geary said. The priority is now shifting from getting one full lane of traffic open to widening the roads and getting two lanes of traffic open on every street.

The towns should be well enough off to take over their own cleanup efforts shortly, he said.

Getting more help

Marton, the city public works commissioner, said crews in his department started work Monday with 113 pieces of heavy-duty equipment, including front-end loaders and dump trucks.

In addition, he said the state has allocated 17 trucks to the city as additional resources. On Wednesday morning, another 30 dump trucks are coming from the state.

"We've had a lot of communication with them over the course of this storm," he said.

In all, he estimated that will amount to a total of 170 pieces of equipment to help keep the snow removal operation going in neighborhoods in the southern part of the city.

Aside from completing initial passes on some roads, city crews are also working to widen existing streets.

Pleasant holiday weather ahead

Mild weather for Tuesday and Wednesday has aided the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Much of Hamburg has also been reopened to traffic and should be fully reopened by Wednesday morning. The hardest hit parts of Hamburg, closer to Lake Erie, should be fully cleared overnight and be done by morning.

Conditions are expected to stay in the 40s and dry through much of Thanksgiving Day. Some rain is expected Friday and through the weekend, but temperature highs are expected to remain in the 40s and should assist with snow melting without causing a flooding threat.