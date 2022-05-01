Best-selling author to visit Park School of Buffalo this week

Best-selling author and podcast host Julie Salamon will visit the Park School of Buffalo this week to talk about her 1991 book, “The Devil’s Candy,” and offer advice on writing to students.

“The Devil’s Candy” chronicles the making and failure of the blockbuster film, “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” which starred Tom Hanks.

A podcast based on the book, “The Plot Thickens: The Devil’s Candy,” developed with Turner Classic Movies, was named by the New York Times as one of the best podcasts of 2021.

Her discussion of the book at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Park School’s Center for Inquiry, 4625 Harlem Road, Amherst, is free and open to the public.

On Friday, she will work with lower and middle school students on the writing process, then facilitate a high school writing workshop for students taking the school’s Introduction to Academic Writing course.

Salamon has been a film and television critic for the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times and is the author of 12 books for adults and children. Her best-selling 1996 novella, “The Christmas Tree,” has been translated into eight languages.

