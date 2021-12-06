Bernie Sanders hosts livestream session with local Starbucks workers

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Monday heard testimony from four Buffalo area Starbucks employees who are among workers attempting to unionize three local shops in the area.

Sanders, an independent politician who nonetheless is in the vanguard of the liberal wing of the national Democratic party, addressed the workers and several others who tuned in to a livestreamed town hall meeting from Washington, D.C., about what he described as the effects of an obscene level of income and wealth inequality in the U.S.

"The people on top are doing phenomenally well while, at the same time, working people are struggling," Sanders said.

"We are going, in the next few weeks and months, to be focusing on the needs and struggles of working people, and we're going to take a hard look at the increasing level of unionization activities that we're now seeing all across this country," he added.

Sanders said that, from coast-to-coast, there is evidence of workers beginning to stand up and fight back as they demand to be represented by a union.

