Berkshire Hathaway sells its stake in M&T Bank

Buffett had been a fan of longtime former M&T Bank Chairman and CEO Robert G. Wilmers, who built the bank into a national powerhouse, and also fit the same mold of mild-mannered business and community leader as Buffett himself. Wilmers died in December 2017.

Buffett – the legendary investor known as the Oracle of Omaha – bought into M&T during the early 1990s, when the bank went on an expansion spree that began with the Goldome and Empire of America transactions that it divided with KeyCorp. Since then, the stock had appreciated strongly, and peaked as high as nearly $200 per share in March 2018. It's also been a steady payer of dividends, even through economic downturns.

But its stock price had settled back down to the high $160s and low $170s by early 2020. And since the Covid-19 pandemic began, it plunged to less than $100 at times, and has only recently begun to recover to its current level, apparently prompting Berkshire's decision last year to get out.

The disposal of the stake by one of the world's richest and best-known investors didn't seem to harm M&T shares, which still rallied more than 4.5% on Tuesday to $148.67, before falling below $148 by midday Wednesday.