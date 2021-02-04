Benderson plans Mighty Taco move in Orchard Park

The Mighty Taco in Orchard Park could be closer to moving, after a nearly yearlong delay during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Florida-based Benderson Development Co. – a retail and commercial developer whose roots are in Buffalo – is seeking approval from the town Planning Board for a new Mighty Taco restaurant and drive-thru at 3350 Southwestern Blvd., in The Commons or Creekside Plaza.
That 1,910-square-foot building would replace one nearby, at 3340 Southwestern.
The Town Board granted a special exception use permit on March 18, 2020, after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a parking-related variance in February 2020 and the Conservation Board cleared the landscaping plan last January.
The project will be reviewed by the panel at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
Members will also consider a proposed new house on vacant land at 7793 Michael Road and two houses on vacant land on the south side of Reserve Road, as well as:
• A request by Ryan Johnson – project manager at masonry contractor Thomas Johnson Inc. – to build an office and storage facility at 4182 S. Taylor Road, south of Route 20A. The contractor is currently located just down the street. The Town Board recommended the project – which is also being considered by the Conservation Board – last March.
• The next phase of development for Orchard Heights, the 20-year-old senior community at 5200 Chestnut Ridge Road, owned by the Hamister Group. The 10-acre property includes 32 independent-living apartments, 150 assisted living beds, 22 memory-care beds and short-term care. A $16.5 million renovation, including an 80,000-square-foot addition, was completed in 2017, but the $9 million project would add another 32 independent-living apartments, plus dining rooms and indoor and outdoor common spaces.
• The board also will advise Paul Reamsnyder, owner of Spectrum Landscape Services, on a plan to construct a 40-foot-by-60-foot warehouse for the company on vacant land between 6007 and 5971 Lake Ave. And Joseph Gianni will discuss a proposed commercial project for 3330 Orchard Park Road, south of Route 20.
Later in the month, homeowners Andrew and Erin Drouin of Sugarbush Way are asking the town ZBA for a variance to allow them to house chickens on their property – which is not allowed in the town except on a farm with at least 5 acres. The ZBA meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.