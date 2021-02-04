Benderson plans Mighty Taco move in Orchard Park

The Mighty Taco in Orchard Park could be closer to moving, after a nearly yearlong delay during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Florida-based Benderson Development Co. – a retail and commercial developer whose roots are in Buffalo – is seeking approval from the town Planning Board for a new Mighty Taco restaurant and drive-thru at 3350 Southwestern Blvd., in The Commons or Creekside Plaza.

That 1,910-square-foot building would replace one nearby, at 3340 Southwestern.

The Town Board granted a special exception use permit on March 18, 2020, after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a parking-related variance in February 2020 and the Conservation Board cleared the landscaping plan last January.

The project will be reviewed by the panel at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.

Members will also consider a proposed new house on vacant land at 7793 Michael Road and two houses on vacant land on the south side of Reserve Road, as well as: