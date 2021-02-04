 Skip to main content
Benderson plans Mighty Taco move in Orchard Park
Benderson plans Mighty Taco move in Orchard Park

The Mighty Taco in Orchard Park could be closer to moving, after a nearly yearlong delay during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Florida-based Benderson Development Co. – a retail and commercial developer whose roots are in Buffalo – is seeking approval from the town Planning Board for a new Mighty Taco restaurant and drive-thru at 3350 Southwestern Blvd., in The Commons or Creekside Plaza.

That 1,910-square-foot building would replace one nearby, at 3340 Southwestern.

The Town Board granted a special exception use permit on March 18, 2020, after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a parking-related variance in February 2020 and the Conservation Board cleared the landscaping plan last January.

The project will be reviewed by the panel at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.

Members will also consider a proposed new house on vacant land at 7793 Michael Road and two houses on vacant land on the south side of Reserve Road, as well as:

• A request by Ryan Johnson – project manager at masonry contractor Thomas Johnson Inc. – to build an office and storage facility at 4182 S. Taylor Road, south of Route 20A. The contractor is currently located just down the street. The Town Board recommended the project – which is also being considered by the Conservation Board – last March.

• The next phase of development for Orchard Heights, the 20-year-old senior community at 5200 Chestnut Ridge Road, owned by the Hamister Group. The 10-acre property includes 32 independent-living apartments, 150 assisted living beds, 22 memory-care beds and short-term care. A $16.5 million renovation, including an 80,000-square-foot addition, was completed in 2017, but the $9 million project would add another 32 independent-living apartments, plus dining rooms and indoor and outdoor common spaces.

• The board also will advise Paul Reamsnyder, owner of Spectrum Landscape Services, on a plan to construct a 40-foot-by-60-foot warehouse for the company on vacant land between 6007 and 5971 Lake Ave. And Joseph Gianni will discuss a proposed commercial project for 3330 Orchard Park Road, south of Route 20.

Later in the month, homeowners Andrew and Erin Drouin of Sugarbush Way are asking the town ZBA for a variance to allow them to house chickens on their property – which is not allowed in the town except on a farm with at least 5 acres. The ZBA meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

