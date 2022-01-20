 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Below freezing temperatures – and some subzero – expected through weekend
top story

Below freezing temperatures – and some subzero – expected through weekend

Buffalo clogged streets

Because of the latest snow accumulation, Rother Avenue on the east side is barely navigable for foot or vehicular traffic in Buffalo on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

First came the snow.

Now, it's time for a deep freeze.

Bitter cold temperatures can be expected through the weekend, with lows in the negative territory, according to the National Weather Service.

It was 13 degrees in Buffalo at 9 a.m. Thursday and that was causing the snow from the storm that melted yesterday to turn to slippery ice.

That prompted a warning about a "rapid flash freeze" from the weather service.

"Snow melt from the recent warm spell and the the subsequent rapid refreeze has led to slick spots on sidewalks and any untreated road surfaces. If you are out an about be careful as some of this ice may not be visible underneath any recent snowfall. Exercise caution as you head out this morning," the weather service statement said.

It will get even colder tonight as the temperature plummets to 3 degrees overnight into Friday. Friday's temperatures will be similar with a high of 14 and then an overnight bone-chilling low of minus 2 degrees. Saturday and Sunday's conditions should be a little less harsh, with highs in the mid 20s and lows in the 10s.

There will be some snow showers as well here and there.

