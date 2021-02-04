Behind Siemens' 530 layoffs in Olean: a global tilt to green energy

Siemens Energy was spun off from Siemens last September. This week, Siemens Energy revealed its decision to reduce the Olean plant's workforce by 60%. Many of those workers are represented by the United Steelworkers union. Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO, blasted the decision.

"The lives of hundreds of dedicated employees, their families, and an entire community has been upended by the callous decision of Siemens Energy to dramatically reduce the workforce at its Dresser-Rand facility in Olean," Cilento said.

"The fact the company did not even sit down with workers or consult with the union before announcing the elimination of hundreds of jobs is unconscionable and frankly, unacceptable," he said.

Both of the state's U.S. senators reacted to the cuts.

“Dresser-Rand was always a cornerstone of the Southern Tier community and since its acquisition by Siemens, nothing but charades and uncertainly have followed," said Sen. Charles Schumer. "I’m upset not just about the hundreds of jobs lost and families impacted in the midst of a pandemic, but their complete unwillingness to work with me, my office, or any government entity in advance of this decision."

And Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the job cuts "devastating."