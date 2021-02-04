Behind Siemens' 530 layoffs in Olean: a global tilt to green energy

Siemens Energy sized up the world's energy trends and decided changes were necessary.
The company will cut 7,800 jobs worldwide, including about 1,700 in the United States. Those cuts will hit hard in Olean, where the Siemens Energy plant will reduce its workforce by 530 jobs by the middle of next year.
The Olean facility will remain open, with about 360 employees in areas like research and development, and engineering.
"I think it's not a pebble in the pond, unfortunately this is a boulder in the pond in economic development and socioeconomic development in Cattaraugus County and the city of Olean," said Corey Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
Western New York manufacturers have generally weathered the Covid-19 economic storm better than many industries. But Siemens Energy said its job-reduction decision in Olean was the product of yearslong trends in energy – namely, lower worldwide spending on oil and gas, and a global tilt toward green energy.
"We are obviously more or less a mirror of the energy world," Christian Bruch, Siemens Energy's CEO, said in a CNBC interview.
The manufacturing operations in Olean now called Siemens Energy go all the way back to 1912, creating generations of employment and local pride.
The fate of the manufacturing operations – with its long history of making turbines and compressors – was determined far from Cattaraugus County. But local residents will have to live with the consequences.
A Siemens Energy plant in Painted Post will absorb about 100 of the jobs being cut in Olean. Affected employees in Olean will have a chance to apply for those jobs, but that plant is about 90 miles east, in Steuben County. Another 50 jobs will be moved to Houston.
The Southern Tier communities of Olean, Painted Post and Wellsville – which is in Allegany County – all had plants that were part of Dresser-Rand, as the operations had been known since the mid-1980s. As of about seven or eight years ago, the Olean plant had about 1,300 employees, Wiktor said.
"You've had everything from high-end engineers to scientists, production workers, corporate finance, a number of skill sets that made that machine run," Wiktor said.
Germany-based Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015. The Wellsville plant closed last spring, following through on a decision announced in 2018.
Siemens Energy was spun off from Siemens last September. This week, Siemens Energy revealed its decision to reduce the Olean plant's workforce by 60%. Many of those workers are represented by the United Steelworkers union. Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO, blasted the decision.
"The lives of hundreds of dedicated employees, their families, and an entire community has been upended by the callous decision of Siemens Energy to dramatically reduce the workforce at its Dresser-Rand facility in Olean," Cilento said.
"The fact the company did not even sit down with workers or consult with the union before announcing the elimination of hundreds of jobs is unconscionable and frankly, unacceptable," he said.
Both of the state's U.S. senators reacted to the cuts.
“Dresser-Rand was always a cornerstone of the Southern Tier community and since its acquisition by Siemens, nothing but charades and uncertainly have followed," said Sen. Charles Schumer. "I’m upset not just about the hundreds of jobs lost and families impacted in the midst of a pandemic, but their complete unwillingness to work with me, my office, or any government entity in advance of this decision."
And Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the job cuts "devastating."
"As we work towards economic recovery, we have to ensure our rural communities and working families are supported," she said. "Creating good paying jobs in manufacturing and renewable energy will be key to preventing the widespread job cuts that have hit Western New York and ensuring highly skilled workers are able to keep their jobs.”
The effect of the cuts extends beyond jobs at the plant, Wiktor said. "It's going to reverberate throughout the community and Western New York, whether that's charitable contributions, corporate donations, things they fund."
Cattaraugus County had about 2,600 manufacturing jobs as of December, down from 3,000 a year earlier, according to the state Department of Labor. While Siemens Energy plans to move its manufacturing out of Olean, the city has other manufacturers including Cutco, Scott Rotary Seals, and Napoleon Engineering Services.
"They've been founded here. They've stayed here. They've committed to the region," Wiktor said. "I think those are some bright spots."
Wiktor said he is hopeful the jobs that Siemens Energy is keeping in Olean will grow over time. Meanwhile, he and other officials are trying to get more answers from Siemens Energy about its planned cutbacks, and whether anything can be done to prevent the reductions.
"We owe it to those workers," Wiktor said. "We owe it to the region, and that's the bottom line."
Matt Glynn