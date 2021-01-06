Before Capitol chaos, Chris Jacobs said he would object to certification

WASHINGTON – Like the rest of Congress, Rep. Chris Jacobs did not get a chance to cast his vote in Wednesday's certification of the presidential election.
But the freshman lawmaker made his intentions clear in the moments before a mob stormed the Capitol, plunging the government into chaos.
Jacobs Wednesday said he would object to the certification of electors from swing states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president, joining a doomed effort to hand Republican President Trump a second term despite his losses in the Electoral College and the popular vote.
“I have a duty to represent my constituents and a constitutional duty to ensure the security and integrity of our elections," Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican elected to his first full term representing the conservative 27th Congressional District in November, said in a statement. "I do not take this decision lightly, but for these reasons feel it necessary to object to the certification of the electoral votes from contested states."
While Jacobs' decision will likely be popular in his district, it will not sit well with some of his colleagues. For example, in an interview taking place shortly before Jacobs released his statement, Rep. Brian Higgins excoriated Republicans who are objecting to the election results even though no court has been able to find widespread evidence of electoral fraud.
"I think they're all scumbags, to be truthful," Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said. "And I think that they're destroying the really important institution of democracy."
Jacobs issued his statement shortly after Congress began considering whether to accept the electoral votes from the 50 states in the presidential election, and as crowds gathered outside the Capitol – including hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators who stormed the barricades and later entered the building. Jacobs later issued a statement condemning the actions and urged the mob to disperse and leave.
In his earlier statement about the certification, he said: “There is no question the presidential election was contentious and conducted under trying circumstances, leading several states to make unprecedented changes to their electoral systems without the authorization of their respective state legislatures as the Constitution dictates. This troubling fact, along with countless reports of election irregularities, has left many Americans with valid concerns about the integrity of the November 3rd presidential election because these concerns have yet to be properly adjudicated."
Despite what Jacobs said, federal and state courts in six swing states have repeatedly rejected the Trump campaign's court cases claiming electoral fraud. In total, the Trump campaign has lost more than 50 such lawsuits.
Even so, Trump has continued to insist that he was cheated out of a second term – and said so much at a rally of his protesters near the White House Wednesday.
And Jacobs – who won a special election and a Republican primary last June after Trump endorsed him – said Congress has work to do to make sure Americans trust their elections again.
“The American people must have confidence in their elections, and I intend to work to restore that trust," Jacobs said. "As such, I will support efforts to achieve a full review of the actions taken by states that have led to the widespread distrust that now exists. I feel it is imperative to allow for this crucial national conversation to be debated in public on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives."
Jacobs' statement appears to run counter to what he said in a Dec. 11 interview in which he was asked if he considered Biden the presidential winner.
"I do consider him to be the president-elect," Jacobs said.
At the time, Jacobs refused to join GOP lawmakers who backed a Texas lawsuit that aimed to overturn the presidential election results. That suit, like dozens of others aiming at adjudicating Trump into a second term, failed in court.
"I believe strongly in federalism and states rights," Jacobs said at the time. "And I just felt that this lawsuit from the state of Texas really contradicted that principle of federalism and states rights by a state trying to use the Supreme Court to police another state's election process – and elections have always been the domain of the states. So that's why I declined to sign on to it."