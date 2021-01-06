Before Capitol chaos, Chris Jacobs said he would object to certification

And Jacobs – who won a special election and a Republican primary last June after Trump endorsed him – said Congress has work to do to make sure Americans trust their elections again.

“The American people must have confidence in their elections, and I intend to work to restore that trust," Jacobs said. "As such, I will support efforts to achieve a full review of the actions taken by states that have led to the widespread distrust that now exists. I feel it is imperative to allow for this crucial national conversation to be debated in public on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives."

Jacobs' statement appears to run counter to what he said in a Dec. 11 interview in which he was asked if he considered Biden the presidential winner.

"I do consider him to be the president-elect," Jacobs said.

At the time, Jacobs refused to join GOP lawmakers who backed a Texas lawsuit that aimed to overturn the presidential election results. That suit, like dozens of others aiming at adjudicating Trump into a second term, failed in court.

"I believe strongly in federalism and states rights," Jacobs said at the time. "And I just felt that this lawsuit from the state of Texas really contradicted that principle of federalism and states rights by a state trying to use the Supreme Court to police another state's election process – and elections have always been the domain of the states. So that's why I declined to sign on to it."

