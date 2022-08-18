Beer will flow for charity at the WNY Brewers Guild's first golf tournament

The WNY Brewers Guild hosts its inaugural charity golf tournament at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Chestnut Hill Country Club in Darien Center.

Golf, hole challenges and basket raffles will raise money for nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, the ASPCA and FeedMore WNY.

The $120 cost per person includes 18 holes, breakfast, lunch and a steak dinner, as well as food and drinks on the course.

Register as an individual or with teammates at wnybrewersguild.com.

The guild is made up of members from more than 30 regional craft breweries that aim to promote and protect its members and educate and inform the public about the state craft brewing industry and its role in supporting Western New York businesses, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.