 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beer will flow for charity at the WNY Brewers Guild's first golf tournament

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The WNY Brewers Guild hosts its inaugural charity golf tournament at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Chestnut Hill Country Club in Darien Center.

Golf, hole challenges and basket raffles will raise money for nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, the ASPCA and FeedMore WNY.

The $120 cost per person includes 18 holes, breakfast, lunch and a steak dinner, as well as food and drinks on the course.

Register as an individual or with teammates at wnybrewersguild.com.

The guild is made up of members from more than 30 regional craft breweries that aim to promote and protect its members and educate and inform the public about the state craft brewing industry and its role in supporting Western New York businesses, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the U.S. military trains dolphins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News