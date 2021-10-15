Beautiful Niagara Gorge presents hidden dangers

Along the upper Niagara River around Grand Island leading to the Horseshoe Falls, the river gets squeezed down to a quarter-mile wide, he said. Once it goes over the falls, the river is reduced from a quarter-mile wide down to only about 200 yards wide at the Rainbow Bridge. It gets further compressed as it enters the gorge and goes down through the upper Niagara Gorge from the Whirlpool Bridge to the whirlpool, said Kinney.

"As the water exits the whirlpool, it is only about 90 yards wide at the exit of the Niagara Gorge. So we're taking all of the water that's in the Great Lakes – which is obviously an enormous amount of water – and that's being squeezed down into an area less than 100 yards wide," Kinney said.

"For that much water to be going through that tight of an area, you have to have some pretty crazy currents going through there, and yet it doesn't look menacing at first glance," he added.

Radomski, who has gone hiking in the gorge for about 10 years, said the trails don't actually take hikers that close to the water.

"Now there is a lot of fishing access at Devil's Hole," he said. "I've fished at the edge of the water, and I've actually seen some people wading in the water in some of the areas there, which can be very dangerous."