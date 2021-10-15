Beautiful Niagara Gorge presents hidden dangers

Compared to the thundering cataracts of Niagara Falls, the quiet majesty of the Niagara Gorge may appear benign, but like many things in nature, that is not the complete story.
According to Mike Radomski, an experienced hiker and whitewater river guide at Adventure Calls Outfitters, there are hidden dangers, particularly for those venturing toward the water's edge.
"The rocks can be very slippery. You know, the water sprays. It's very wet, and the current there is just unbelievable," Radomski said.
Two confirmed fatalities this year attest to the potential danger.
In August, a 22-year-old woman from the Greater Toronto area drowned and a 27-year-old man, also from Toronto was swept away by the current on the Canadian side of the gorge before his body was recovered several days later.
Earlier this week, Kameron Stenzel, a 15-year-old sophomore at Niagara-Wheatfield High School, was believed to have drowned after he slipped and fell into the lower Niagara River in Whirlpool State Park while fishing with his father. On Thursday, a body believed to be Stenzel's was found near the shoreline in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. On Friday, State Parks Police said the body was positively identified as Stenzel's.
But for experienced naturalists, the gorge and the river that carved it present little hazard.
"Whirlpool, Devil's Hole is one of the most beautiful hikes we have in our area," said Radomski. "The gorge is just amazing but, from a hiking perspective, I don't think it's very dangerous."
That is, provided people follow hiking's golden rule: Stay on the trail.
John Kinney, president of Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours, would agree with that assessment. And yet, his staff has been involved in dozens of rescues – and recoveries – when fishers and hikers in the gorge are hurt from a fall on loose rocks or slip into the Niagara River.
There are split-second lapses in judgment that can lead to tragedy.
Follow the rules and 'not a whole lot of danger'
For folks like Kinney, experiencing the Niagara River up close isn't just a pleasure, it's a living. Thousands of visitors on both sides of the border each season board jetboats that tool around the river smashing through whitewater rapids that, over millennia, carved a picturesque tree-covered gorge.
"The Niagara Gorge is beautiful, and I wouldn't suggest that it's not a place that the public shouldn't be welcomed to go to," he said.
The question, though, is how people choose to enjoy it. A series of well-worn hiking trails provide both leisurely and strenuous paths. Tens of thousands of people each year tread them without incident, walking away with a new appreciation of nature's beauty – and the cellphone pictures to prove it.
Then there are those who go farther, off the trails, and past the water's edge.
There, the abundance of slippery rocks near the shoreline and the exceedingly swift currents are a big part of what make the gorge potentially dangerous.
"There is a lot of rocks. Having the right footwear is very important, and staying on the trail is very important," Radomski said. "If you do those two things, there's really not a whole lot of danger."
As for the currents running through the river, they can be treacherous and deceptive, said Kinney.
"Where this 15-year-old went in was actually upstream of the whirlpool. It's a beautiful area. It's a beautiful flat rock area. I don't know what transpired that this 15-year-old ended up in the water where he is, but it's a very, very bad spot to go in, because one of the largest white water rapids in North America is 50 yards below," Kinney said.
'Ferocious whitewater rapid'
The area in question is also the narrowest part of the Niagara River.
"At that spot, where the water exits the whirlpool and continues down to Devil's Hole, you're taking all 35 miles of Lake Erie, and once the water gets to the Peace Bridge between Buffalo and Fort Erie, it squeezes down to about a half-mile wide," Kinney said.
Along the upper Niagara River around Grand Island leading to the Horseshoe Falls, the river gets squeezed down to a quarter-mile wide, he said. Once it goes over the falls, the river is reduced from a quarter-mile wide down to only about 200 yards wide at the Rainbow Bridge. It gets further compressed as it enters the gorge and goes down through the upper Niagara Gorge from the Whirlpool Bridge to the whirlpool, said Kinney.
"As the water exits the whirlpool, it is only about 90 yards wide at the exit of the Niagara Gorge. So we're taking all of the water that's in the Great Lakes – which is obviously an enormous amount of water – and that's being squeezed down into an area less than 100 yards wide," Kinney said.
"For that much water to be going through that tight of an area, you have to have some pretty crazy currents going through there, and yet it doesn't look menacing at first glance," he added.
Radomski, who has gone hiking in the gorge for about 10 years, said the trails don't actually take hikers that close to the water.
"Now there is a lot of fishing access at Devil's Hole," he said. "I've fished at the edge of the water, and I've actually seen some people wading in the water in some of the areas there, which can be very dangerous."
Kinney said he also has seen a lot of fishing in the gorge.
"Again, it's one of those things that people don't realize is that when you're anywhere along the shoreline of the Niagara Gorge, you are walking a high wire with no net, particularly where this incident happened," he said.
"The moment that you fall in the water, you succumb to the current and you're going to get washed down through the whirlpool rapid, which is an absolutely ferocious whitewater rapid. Without a life jacket, you will not fare well," Kinney said.
Meanwhile, Capt. Christopher Rola of the State Park Police said there is plenty of signage throughout the gorge warning of slippery rocks and swift currents.
"Patrons, or someone, pulls them down or spray paints over them," he said. "The park is constantly trying to update those and clean the graffiti off of them, but there are signs."
Fencing is not feasible, Rola said.
"There would be miles of fence. It would be impossible to fence, just as it would be for any of the giant parks like that, like Letchworth State Park. We cover that, too. It's 17 miles of 550-foot gorge. You can't put a fence up for every section of it," he said.