Beatles and Rolling Stones music will benefit organ donation group

The Beatles and Rolling Stones never played together in a concert, but participants in a charity event on Sunday will try to imagine what it would have been like if they had.

Local musicians will play the music of both bands at “The Greatest Concert That Never Was,” from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor Sportsmens Park, 334 Amherst St. The event will benefit One8Fifty, a Buffalo not-for-profit organization that encourages people to become organ donors.

Performers will include PastMasters, Stoneflower, Sue Kincaid and Doug Yeomans. Tickets can be purchased for $30 Friday and Saturday at sportsmensbuffalo.com or $40 at the event.