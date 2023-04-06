CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Museum of Art reaped huge benefits from a $330 million expansion a decade ago.

Exhibition space grew by a third. Larger galleries could accommodate major exhibitions, with smaller ones dedicated to more intimate shows. Navigating the museum became easier for patrons.

The museum also built what has proved to be its centerpiece – the six-story, 39,000-square-foot Ames Family Atrium. The "wow factor" has attracted a broader mix of visitors, including younger and more diverse museumgoers.

"We literally touched every single inch of our museum, every floorboard, every wall, every piece of art was changed," said Ellen Stirn Mavec, the Cleveland museum's chairwoman. "It really was to have the building be more welcoming, more accessible and with better circulation."

If those goals sound familiar, they are all aspirations of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, as its $195 million expansion and renovation draws toward a June 12 opening.

The Buffalo AKG's new three-story translucent building won't be the only attraction in the spotlight at the opening, because the museum has also extensively renovated its 1905 and 1962 buildings. Cleveland's atrium, in particular, inspired the improvements to the renovated 1962 building, now known as the Seymour H. Knox Building.

An advisory task force of 22 people from Buffalo took the three-hour bus trip to Cleveland in 2019 to learn about the Cleveland Museum of Art's expansion experience.

Buffalo AKG plans calls for a 6,000-square-foot Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square topped by a newly commissioned "Common Sky" sculpture at the Knox Building, along with 2,000 square feet of gallery space for the museum's modern and contemporary art and the 350-seat auditorium. The Cornelia restaurant will be in the space and the Creative Commons, offering digitally accessible and interactive experiences.

Just as the Cleveland museum provides entry to the pretty, turn-of-the-century Wade Park and lagoon, the Wilson Town Square will have a door that leads to the Olmsted-designed Delaware Park and lake.

The Buffalo AKG is also set to emulate another feature from the Cleveland museum at the Knox Building: free admission. It will be the first time for the Buffalo institution since it opened in 1905.

"It was an amazing learning process," said Jillian Jones, Buffalo AKG's director of advancement. "A lot of what we learned from Cleveland was watching how visitors intuitively interacted with the space. It very much informed what we ended with."

The extensive work at the Cleveland Museum of Art included fully renovating its main 1916 Beaux Arts building and making substantial changes to its 1971 Bauhaus addition. New wings were added on the east and west sides of the complex, capped by glass-box galleries, and new galleries were introduced. The combined changes sparked a 20% increase in attendance, boosted Cleveland's civic life and helped alter the perception of a Rust Belt city that, like Buffalo, has had to overcome its share of putdowns through the decades.

"The museum is a place where everyone feels welcome, and it's a place where people are proud of Cleveland," Mavec said. "Everyone that has never been to Cleveland that comes here is just completely overwhelmed."

The reimagining of the Cleveland Museum of Art, a huge undertaking, took eight years and came in phases. The Cleveland museum was fully closed only for seven months. The rest of the time the museum rotated which galleries remained opened and which ones were closed during construction. The Buffalo museum's 1905 and 1962 buildings have been closed since November 2019.

Fred Bidwell, a Cleveland Museum of Art trustee who was interim executive director when the project was completed in 2013, said the expansion worked out better than he expected. He's excited about what's planned for Buffalo.

"I've always loved the experience of going to the Albright-Knox, and I can't wait to see it again," Bidwell said. "I do wonder how you recover from being gone for 3½ years."

Shared traits

Buffalo and Cleveland share a lot in common as Lake Erie cities, both ranking among the nation's economic powerhouses that fell into steep decline and then forged comebacks. The cities take pride in blue-collar reputations and restored industrial and architecturally significant buildings, and root for NFL franchises whose championships are a distant memory.

There are parallels between the two museums, as well, even with some significant differences in scale and focus. The Buffalo AKG is smaller and dedicated to modern and contemporary art.

"The Cleveland Museum of Art is one of the world's great encyclopedic museums, from 6000 BC up to today, with masterpieces from every part of the world and from every era of history," Bidwell said. "It is one of the great museums in the world, and so is the Albright-Knox."

Another major difference between the two: The Cleveland museum has always been free.

Its admission policy began with the words “for the benefit of all the people forever” written into Jeptha Wade’s 1892 donation of the land the museum was built on. Its board of trustees in the 1940s reaffirmed the museum should be free.

"We have never, ever reconsidered that fact," Mavec said.

"It's safe to say it's the most important museum in the U.S. that's free," Bidwell added.

The museum does charge for special exhibitions and parking. Still, the $15 full price to see "The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England," a major exhibition that opened Feb. 26, is considerably lower than most museums would charge for a show of that caliber.

"It's a great gesture to the community for sure, and I praise the Albright-Knox for doing that in part of their museum," Bidwell said.

"I'm excited for the people of Buffalo," Mavec said of the Buffalo AKG's reopening. "Your community will be so proud of having this beautiful beacon of culture."

'More vibrant and active'

After the Cleveland museum chose star architect Rafael Viñoly, work on the building began in October 2005 and was completed in December 2013.

R. Steven Kestner, a trustee who was board chair when the work was completed, said the movement of museumgoers between galleries is significantly better now.

"Before the project, I thought the galleries could be difficult to navigate as you went from place to place," Kestner said. "Now, the flow from gallery to gallery is great."

The changes also put every gallery "at the same level of finished quality" and democratized the collection, Bidwell said.

"By organizing it around the central atrium, every period and region is on the same platform, and it equalizes everything," Bidwell said. "You can go from ancient to contemporary, to Middle Eastern to European, and it's all on an equal playing field with very little implied value judgment, which I think is particularly important as we reconsider the telling of our history."

The success of the atrium, including a marked increase in repeat visits, brought a way of thinking about the museum that had been less of a priority, Mavec said.

"We discovered that place comes right after art, and I don't think we knew that years ago," she said. "A surprising number of people go there. They feel very much at home. They go for a meal, for quiet time, but I bet the majority of people who walk into the museum will step into a gallery or two."

Kestner is pleased by the greater numbers of people coming into the museum for public, private and corporate events.

"There are both more people and a greater variety of people who come to the museum now, and it feels more vibrant and active than ever," he said.

The greater variety of exhibition spaces has also provided much-needed flexibility for presenting art.

"We didn't have large enough spaces for some of the big showstoppers," Mavec said. "We also wanted to add smaller galleries that could focus on an unusual artist, a theme or perhaps a few paintings. In today's world you have to have both."

'Never seen anything like this'

Visitors to the museum at lunchtime on a recent day were purchasing meals at the Provenance Cafe and sitting at tables in the atrium.

Margie Sachs, a volunteer working the information desk, stood nearby.

"There was a woman here this morning from Boston, and she said, 'I came to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Museum of Art.' And she stood here and looked around and said, 'but I've never seen anything like this, anyplace, in any museum. It's outstanding,' " Sachs said.

Jim Cathcart, a Cleveland resident who's come to the museum since 1984, said the museum changed for the better.

"It was good then, but this is a tremendous improvement," Cathcart said. "It's easier to get around. It's just a very pleasant place to be at any time."

"The addition of this atrium space opened everything up, and it's become a communal space," said Julie Stapf, sitting at a table with co-workers. "We work nearby and we're actually just here for lunch, but you can wander through the galleries on your way in and out."

"Mix" is a monthly musical event with a stage, food and bar that attracts more racially and age-diverse visitors than usually seen in the museum. They include students from nearby Case Western Reserve University.

Gallery One has made viewing the artwork interactive and digitally accessible. ArtLens, a multidimensional app for iPads, available for rent, allows visitors to access audio tour segments and other content in Gallery One and the museum's other galleries.

Outside, a landscaped walkway leads visitors through the enhanced sculpture garden to the park.

The museum also offers an extensive performing arts season of music, dance and theater as well as a robust year-round film program. The museum is located in University Circle, a 1-square-mile home to nearly 50 medical, educational and arts institutions.

"Having the Cleveland Museum of Art fully renovated and expanded to the extent it has been has elevated the profile not only of University Circle but the entire city," said Becky Voldrich, senior communications director for University Circle Inc., a neighborhood advocacy organization.

The "blockbuster" exhibits bring added attention to the district, she said.

"These are the types of events that draw attendance from not only in Cleveland but regionally, bringing more attention to the neighborhood and the city by extension," she said.

Buffalo AKG's projects the economic benefits of more jobs, tourism and hotel stays once the expanded museum reopens.

As excitement builds toward the museum's reopening, it's not too soon to look ahead, Bidwell said.

"I think it's going to be easy to celebrate the novelty of the building," Bidwell said. "It's going to be exciting and really gratifying. The hard part is what happens after that."

His advice?

"At the end of the day, it's about the art," he said. "And you can't lose sight of that."