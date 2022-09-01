 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beached barge back out in Lake Erie

  • Updated
Barge (copy)

Crews on Thursday prepared to move a 200-foot barge that broke away from a tug boat early Wednesday morning off the Lake Erie shore near Van Buren Point.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
An empty barge that broke loose while being pulled by a tugboat on Lake Erie and came ashore near Dunkirk earlier this week has been dislodged from the beach, the Coast Guard said late Thursday afternoon.

The barge had washed up on the shore at Van Buren Point, about five miles southwest of Dunkirk.

Though the barge ended up within feet of a seawall, no repairs along the shoreline were expected to be needed after the ship was removed, officials said.

The vessel, one of two being transported to Buffalo from Erie, Pa., broke free around midnight Wednesday, said Lt. j.g. William Kelley of Coast Guard Sector Buffalo.

Waves pushed the barge, about 200 feet long, ashore Wednesday in the Town of Portland, and it was standing in about 2 feet of water, Kelley said.

The barge was not damaged and there are no environmental concerns due to the incident, as it was empty of fuel and there were no hazardous substances aboard, Kelley said.

Recovery efforts were hampered by weather conditions, with a small craft advisory in place Wednesday afternoon that delayed recovery efforts by commercial salvage crews until Thursday afternoon.

Portland Supervisor Richard Lewis said he had not heard from nearby residents that there were any concerns about damage from the incident.

The Chautauqua County Executive's Office also said it had not been notified of any concerns about potential damage.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

