Dr. David Holmes knows what hypothermia feels like.

He struggled with a bout during a brisk October day years ago while hiking in the Adirondack Mountains. His body temperature fell during a hike, as rain fell and his clothes dampened.

“I was getting confused, and I was falling and having coordination problems,” said Holmes, a family doctor and expert in wilderness medicine. “It’s one of those things that can be very gradual. You don't even realize it's going on. Then, it gets worse and worse and it becomes a big deal.”

Fortunately for Holmes, who directs the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences global health education program, he was with UB medical students who helped him identify and address his condition.

More than 137,000 people were treated in emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics for injuries while shoveling or using snowblowers in 2018, according to the most recent numbers available from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The most common causes included sprains and strains, particularly in the back and shoulders, as well as lacerations and finger amputations, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Dozens of people also die each year from heart attacks shoveling and snowblowing. That included two Erie County residents in November.

A person needs seven times the amount of oxygen to shovel, or push a snowblower, than sit on the couch, said Dr. Vijay Iyer, chief of cardiovascular medicine at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Cold weather can quickly bring out the worst in heart disease – both known and unknown – putting those over 50 particularly at risk.

"In the cold weather, the same symptoms of a heart attack may occur in a lower level of activity. That has to do with the way the blood vessels constrict in the cold,” said Iyer, also medical director of cardiology and the Structural Heart Program at Kaleida Health.

Iyer, Holmes and others said this is what to watch for and how to avoid health-related illnesses and injuries related to snow cleanup.

A 3- or 4-degree drop from the standard 98.6-degree body temperature can cause kidney and liver damage, a heart attack and death, Holmes said, which is why it is important to stay outdoors no more than 20 or 30 minutes in conditions like the ones this Christmas Day.

Frostbite symptoms include numbness, tingling, achiness or loss of color to skin exposed to freezing temperatures. It typically strikes the toes, fingers, nose, ears, cheeks and chin. In severe cases, it can damage tissue and require amputation.

“Never rub an area of the body that may have frostbite, as that may cause skin damage,” said Holmes, a clinical associate professor of family medicine in the Jacobs School.

Hypothermia develops when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it.

“Drinking alcohol and being wet can cause hypothermia to occur more quickly,” he said.

Getting someplace warm is the best way to address symptoms of both conditions, Holmes said, along with warming with blankets, coats and warm liquids.

“Symptoms of advanced hypothermia include slow heartbeat, shallow breathing and loss of consciousness,” he said. Call 911 immediately if they appear.

A warmup of at least five to 10 minutes before setting foot outdoors is also a good idea. If you don’t have an exercise bike or treadmill, walk the stairs or stretch.