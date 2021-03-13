Batch of new Lockport firefighters includes first woman in department

The City of Lockport will have its first female firefighter in the 107-year history of its professional Fire Department, Fire Chief Patrick K. Brady said Friday.

The city Fire Board has hired six new firefighters since March 1, two to replace retirees and four to begin to comply with a 2019 state arbitration order that the city's 2014 reduction of the force violated the firefighters' union contract.

Brady said the city will have to hire eight more firefighters to fully comply with that ruling.

Friday, he submitted a federal grant application in hopes that it will cover the costs of the next eight rookies. But the city's last grant application was rejected last year.

If the grant comes through, the city will hire the next eight this year. If not, it will likely hire four in each of the next two years, Brady said.

The minimum staffing level per shift, cut to six in 2014, is now seven and eventually will reach nine with the new hires, Brady said.

