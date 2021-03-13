 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batch of new Lockport firefighters includes first woman in department
0 comments

Batch of new Lockport firefighters includes first woman in department

Support this work for $1 a month
Lockport Fire Department
Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

The City of Lockport will have its first female firefighter in the 107-year history of its professional Fire Department, Fire Chief Patrick K. Brady said Friday.

The city Fire Board has hired six new firefighters since March 1, two to replace retirees and four to begin to comply with a 2019 state arbitration order that the city's 2014 reduction of the force violated the firefighters' union contract.

Brady said the city will have to hire eight more firefighters to fully comply with that ruling.

Friday, he submitted a federal grant application in hopes that it will cover the costs of the next eight rookies. But the city's last grant application was rejected last year.

If the grant comes through, the city will hire the next eight this year. If not, it will likely hire four in each of the next two years, Brady said.

The minimum staffing level per shift, cut to six in 2014, is now seven and eventually will reach nine with the new hires, Brady said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Amid growing calls for resignation, Cuomo says he won't step down

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

State arbitrator orders Lockport to hire more firefighters
Local News

State arbitrator orders Lockport to hire more firefighters

  • Updated

Five years after the City of Lockport reduced the number of firefighters on each shift to reduce expenses, a state arbitrator has ruled that unilateral decision violated the city’s contract with its firefighters’ union. The ruling says Lockport must hire more firefighters as soon as possible, raising the minimum number of firefighters on each shift from six to nine.

Judge rules Lockport must hire 12 more firefighters
Local News

Judge rules Lockport must hire 12 more firefighters

  • Updated

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso on Thursday rejected the City of Lockport’s attempt to invalidate a state arbitrator’s order to hire 12 more firefighters. “He did not give a reason,” Lockport Corporation Counsel David J. Haylett said after oral arguments. “It’s a decision the Council will have to discuss,” Mayor Michelle M. Roman said. There is no money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News