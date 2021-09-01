Batavia woman charged with Covid fraud

A Batavia woman has been arrested and charged with Covid fraud, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.
Danielle Tooley, 36, was arraigned on counts of wire fraud and theft of government funds before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and was released on conditions, Kennedy said.
According to prosecutors, Tooley and others used personal identification from other people between July and December 2020 to collect unemployment payments connected with federal Covid-19 relief programs.
Kennedy said the scheme was discovered when Tooley was stopped by State Police in Bergen on Nov. 24, 2020, and six state unemployment benefit cards issued to other people were found in her vehicle. In all, $99,141.39 in federal benefits were obtained fraudulently, Kennedy noted.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.