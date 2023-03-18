A Batavia woman is dead following a three-vehicle collision in Genesee County on Friday evening.

Maryellen Wilber, 68, was traveling west on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia when her vehicle crossed over the double-solid yellow line and struck a truck and then an SUV at about 6:36 p.m. Friday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Genesee County Coroner Karen Lang pronounced Wilber dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured, while the operator of the SUV was taken to Erie County Medical Center with lower-body injuries.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the cause of the collision.

Also responding to the crash were the Town of Batavia and East Pembroke fire departments, along with Mercy EMS.