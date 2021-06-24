 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batavia man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
0 comments

Batavia man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Support this work for $1 a month

A Batavia man pleaded guilty Wednesday before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to possession of child pornography following prior federal and state convictions relating to sexual abuse involving a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On May 20, 2020, officers with the U.S. Probation Department and New York State Parole conducted a search at 53-year-old Matthew Barber's residence, where they seized a cellphone containing images and videos of child pornography. A flash drive containing child pornography was also seized.

Barber possessed over 1,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography on the two devices, some of which depicted prepubescent minors, violence and the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler.

In April 2007, Barber was convicted on a federal charge of possessing child pornography and a state charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

Barber faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: India Walton is a proud Democratic socialist. What that does – and does not – mean

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News