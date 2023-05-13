A Batavia man has been arrested on six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Alvin Ezra Way, 62, of West Main Street, was arraigned Friday evening in Genesee County CAP (Centralized Arraignment Part) Court and remanded to jail. A stay-away order of protection also was ordered on behalf of the victim.

According to the report, Way was arrested following an investigation of a series of reported sex offenses against a juvenile over several years.

He also was arraigned on charges of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child.