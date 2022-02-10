 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Batavia Downs, Riviera Theatre announce marketing deal
Riviera Theatre

Go Bills lights up the marquee at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

Batavia Downs Gaming and the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda announced a marketing partnership Thursday.

"The entertainment industry struggled as a whole the last two years, and we are always looking for new ways to promote and host great concerts," Riviera Executive Director David Fillenwarth said. "Batavia Downs shares that same vision, and this will open the door for bigger and better things to come in the future at both venues."

"We want the people of Western New York to continue to support local live events, which keep so many of our friends and neighbors employed," said Henry F. Wojtaszek, Batavia Downs president and CEO, who lives in North Tonawanda.

Coupons for a free play at Batavia Downs will appear on Riviera tickets, and the theater's box office will sell discount $10 tickets for an Aug. 12 Batavia Downs concert by Michael DelGuidice.

The not-for-profit theater will post signs identifying Batavia Downs as a major sponsor, while Batavia Downs will give away Riviera tickets to its customers in drawings and advertise Riviera shows online and on social media.

