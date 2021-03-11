Batavia detainees eligible for Covid-19 shots still waiting for vaccine

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working on a plan with the state Health Department to vaccinate 85 detainees in Batavia who qualify for a Covid-19 shot.
The order is the first of its kind in the country, according to the organization that initiated the case, Prisoners Legal Services of New York, and according to the New York Civil Liberties Union
U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo said Thursday he was “cautiously optimistic” about progress to vaccinate detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility with the new Johnson & Johnson single shot.
But if that plan falls through, Vilardo said he will order other ways for detainees to get their shots, including allowing them to travel to mass vaccination sites.
“There’s a constitutional violation not letting these folks get in line with everybody else for a shot,” Vilardo said. “It’s not going to go on indefinitely.”
As of Tuesday, 51 detainees at the Batavia facility were in isolation or being monitored with confirmed Covid-19 cases. The facility has had 104 confirmed Covid-19 cases since February 2020.