 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batavia detainees eligible for Covid-19 shots still waiting for vaccine
0 comments

Batavia detainees eligible for Covid-19 shots still waiting for vaccine

Support this work for $1 a month
batavia

The Federal Detention Facility in Batavia. 

 Derek Gee

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working on a plan with the state Health Department to vaccinate 85 detainees in Batavia who qualify for a Covid-19 shot.

U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo said Thursday he was “cautiously optimistic” about progress to vaccinate detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility with the new Johnson & Johnson single shot.

But if that plan falls through, Vilardo said he will order other ways for detainees to get their shots, including allowing them to travel to mass vaccination sites.

“There’s a constitutional violation not letting these folks get in line with everybody else for a shot,” Vilardo said. “It’s not going to go on indefinitely.”

As of Tuesday, 51 detainees at the Batavia facility were in isolation or being monitored with confirmed Covid-19 cases. The facility has had 104 confirmed Covid-19 cases since February 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News