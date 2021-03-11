Basketball hoops, hockey nets reinstalled at Buffalo parks

All of Buffalo’s 80 basketball hoops are back up and open at parks across the city.

Individual drills and shootarounds are allowed, and members of the same household can play games, but full games and contact basketball are not allowed, said Michael Finn, the city’s commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets.

Signage is posted at all basketball courts, parks and playgrounds to remind people of the guidelines, including social distancing and mask-wearing, said Finn, who made the announcement Thursday at Masten Park on Best Street.

“We’re certainly hoping we don’t have to get to a point of enforcement, but if things really get concerning, we’ll talk with state and county health officials and determine a path forward,” Finn said.

The hoops were removed last spring due to Covid-19, but after New York State and Erie County issued expanded guidelines on Feb. 1 for high-risk high school sports, the city’s public works crews started replacing the hoops, he said.

About six hockey nets at parks also were reinstalled.

