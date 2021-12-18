 Skip to main content
Barns, farm equipment lost in Wyoming County fire
Fire destroyed two connecting barns and several pieces of farm equipment in the Wyoming County town of Sheldon on Friday morning. No animals were lost, emergency officials said, because they were not housed in the structures.

The call went out about 9:20 a.m. Friday from a business identified as Perry’s Lower Farm at 643 Armbrust Road. Eight companies responded: Sheldon, Strykersville, Arcade, Harris Corners, Bennington, North Java, Wales Center and Holland. They were at the scene for seven hours.

The loss was estimated at $375,000, said William Streicher, Wyoming County fire coordinator. The cause remained under investigation on Saturday.

