Barker awards contract for construction of new Village Hall and library
2019 in review: Photography by John Hickey

In this Jan. 21, 2019, photo, Barker officials, from left, Trustee Seanna Corwin-Bradley, Clerk-Treasurer Amanda Dischner and Ben Seward look over the ruins after a fire destroyed the Barker Village Hall and Library.

 John Hickey/News file photo

The construction of a new Barker Village Hall and public library will begin soon, after the Village Board awarded a contract for the first phase of the project Monday night.

Mulvey Construction Co. of Lockport will be paid $418,505 to erect the slab foundation and outer shell of the new building, Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley said.

The village will seek bids for the second phase of the project when the foundation and shell are nearly done, Corwin-Bradley said.

The village offices and the public library will continue to share the same Main Street building, as they did before the former building was destroyed by a fire on the night of Jan. 20-21, 2019.

Both the village offices and the library have been in temporary quarters since then.

To help pay for the new project, the village and the library received insurance payments totaling $838,000, and state grants totaling $765,000.

