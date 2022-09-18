 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bar Association to honor U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross as Lawyer of the Year

Trini Ross in her office in downtown Buffalo, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Trini E. Ross, U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, will be honored as Lawyer of the Year by the Bar Association of Erie County at its 135th annual awards celebration Oct. 12 in Seneca One Tower, Bar Association President Jill K. Bond announced.

Outstanding Jurist Award will be presented to retired Erie County Family Court Judge Lisa Bloch Rodwin. Receiving the Charles H. Dougherty Civility Award will be Joel Daniels, managing partner at the Law Office of Joel Daniels.

The Award of Merit will be given to Hugh M. Russ III, partner at Hodgson Russ LLP. The Special Service Award will go to Samantha I. V. White, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

In addition, the Lawyers Helping Lawyers Committee of the Bar Association of Erie County will receive the John T. Curtin Profiles in Courage Award.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the award ceremony, visit eriebar.org/events

