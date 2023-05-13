The Bar Association of Erie County announced that it has given high ratings to three judicial candidates for Erie County Family Court and one for Buffalo City Court.

Receiving the highest rating – outstanding – was incumbent Family Court Judge Mary Giallanza Carney. She joined the Family Court bench in 2014.

Rated well-qualified were incumbent Family Court Judge Deanne M. Tripi, who also has served since 2014, and Shannon M. Filbert, who in 2016 became the first woman to be elected West Seneca town justice.

Tiffany R. Perry, a court attorney referee in Family Court who is running for a Buffalo City Court seat, also received a well-qualified rating.

Carney, Tripi and Filbert have been cross-endorsed by the Republican, Democratic and Working Family parties. All three are candidates in the Conservative Party primary election on June 27, along with East Aurora attorney Gerald Paradise III.

Ratings are made by a committee of 29 attorneys, with no more than 14 from a single political party. No member of the committee may publicly endorse or oppose any judicial candidate or seek election to a judicial post. For more information, visit eriebar.org.