Banks see new city branches as stepping stones for investment

Bank on Buffalo's planned new branch at Northland Central builds on a commitment the bank made a couple of years ago to the Northland Workforce Training Center, which is inside the complex.

The bank committed $100,000 over five years to the training center. Manufacturers are among Bank on Buffalo's customers; the bank wants to help them meet their hiring needs, by developing talent at the training center.

"We want to to do everything we can to get more and more people employed," said Martin Griffith, Bank on Buffalo's president.

The new branch, set to open by year's end, will echo the industrial look of the complex. Griffith described the branch as a hub of sorts for other plans Bank on Buffalo has in the works.

The bank recently named its first-ever community responsibility officer, Darnell Haywood Jr., who will be based at the branch once it opens. Bank on Buffalo is also developing training for small businesses in areas like seeking a loan. And the bank will provide financial literacy programs tied into a new checking account product for consumers who may have previously been considered "unbankable," Griffith said.