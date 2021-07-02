Banks see new city branches as stepping stones for investment

Five Star Bank recently opened a location in the Elmwood Village that is a far cry from an old-school branch.
But the bank's new "financial solutions center" is about more than a sleek layout that does away with teller lines. The branch is one of the first pieces of the massive Elmwood Crossing development to open. And the location represents another push by Five Star to make a bigger name for itself in the city.
Five Star – which also just opened a new branch in South Buffalo – isn't alone in its thinking. Other smaller banks are also investing in the city with new branches:
• Evans Bank will open a new branch that will be a tenant of Westminster Commons, a $23 million project in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.
• Bank on Buffalo plans to open a branch in the Northland Central complex in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood.
The new locations are arriving at a time when some banks are reducing their branch networks, amid an explosion of digital banking. (Five Star itself last year closed six branches, but none of those closings was in the Buffalo Niagara region.) The banks also portray their projects as going beyond just new locations.
These banks, while smaller than rivals like M&T, KeyBank and Bank of America, see opportunities to build out their branch networks in neighborhoods they don't currently serve.
They're also trying to tap into the new wave of economic activity in the city over the past several years, and in some cases, establish a physical presence in places where banks have been absent.
Five Star now has three branches in the city, including a Fountain Plaza location that opened in 2017. The bank said the pandemic delayed the debut of its two new branches by a few months.
Five Star Bank has opened one of its two new branches in the City of Buffalo.
In recent years, Warsaw-based Five Star has tried to expand beyond its rural base. "As we've grown and opened branches in the urban locations of Rochester and Buffalo, we haven't forgotten our community banking roots," said Susan Holliday, chair of Financial Solutions' board, which is Five Star's parent.
The new branch at Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Street is a prominent tenant in Elmwood Crossing. This is the second piece of the development to open, after an EduKids center debuted last year. When fully built out, Elmwood Crossing will have a mix of retail and residential space. Portions of the project involve redeveloping parts of the former Women & Children's Hospital.
"This has positive impact on the overall economic development in the city, and of the region, and we're certainly proud to be here early," said Martin K. Birmingham, the bank's president and CEO.
In conjunction with the branch opening, Five Star pledged to donate at least $10,000 to the Westminster Economic Development Initiative. The size of the donation could go higher, based on new-account openings at the branch during a set period.
Carolynn Welch, WEDI's executive director, said the donation will help WEDI get more of its clients "bank ready" by providing them with microloans.
"I would like to be able to see entrepreneurs have equal access to banking opportunities, and I think this is the start of a partnership where we can have a very nice referral source, where we can take some people who aren't quite ready for Five Star Bank, get them ready, and turn them around and get them banked," Welch said.
Jonathan Rivera was a banker before he switched careers to public service. He's now an Assembly member whose district includes the Elmwood Village.
"I know that a lot of decisions get made in financial institutions that weigh a lot of different priorities, and it's a good thing to see a new bank coming into this community," he said. "It's telling of what the future of the community is going to look like."
Five Star also committed to donate at least $10,000 to the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, as part of the South Buffalo branch's opening.
Serving the neighborhood
New branches planned by Evans and Bank on Buffalo will bring more financial services to neighborhoods long underserved by banks.
Support Local Journalism
Evans' new branch in Westminster Commons will be nestled in a residential setting, rather than at a high-profile intersection. It is expected to open by the end of summer and will be Evans' fourth city branch, but its first on the East Side.
"There's not as many bank branches in this community, so we feel like we can really add value there with products, services, workshops, people that we're going to have there," said Nicholas Snyder, chief retail banking officer for Amherst-based Evans.
The new branch will offer "financial fitness" workshops – held monthly at first, but perhaps more frequently later on, depending on demand – in a community room at Westminster Commons. The branch manager will lead sessions on topics like maintaining and purchasing a home, reading a credit report and managing a checking account.
The branch is just one element of the Westminster Commons project, which is led by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers. The complex will include senior housing, health-oriented services, a pharmacy and office space.
"That was their intention, to have different services that weren't prevalent in that community, to bring those services to the neighborhood," Snyder said. "And banking services was on that list."
While digital banking skyrocketed during the pandemic, Snyder said branches still have their place for face-to-face meetings.
"I think a lot of people out there still want to talk to somebody about major financial decisions and their own personal finances," Snyder said. "Not everyone's a CPA."
Evans is working on building its name recognition in the neighborhood. People touring the new complex are excited to learn a bank branch is part of it, Snyder said.
"It is targeted so that we can have a big impact in a specific neighborhood," he said. "We really want Evans to be known in that immediate neighborhood and make a difference for people."
Go back a couple of years, and some other banks have also made their own investments on the city's East Side. KeyBank added a branch in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood. Northwest Bank built a new branch on Jefferson Avenue, and followed that up by supporting a financial education center which opened down the street. M&T Bank spent $2 million on renovating four East Side branches.
Northland connection
Bank on Buffalo's planned new branch at Northland Central builds on a commitment the bank made a couple of years ago to the Northland Workforce Training Center, which is inside the complex.
The bank committed $100,000 over five years to the training center. Manufacturers are among Bank on Buffalo's customers; the bank wants to help them meet their hiring needs, by developing talent at the training center.
"We want to to do everything we can to get more and more people employed," said Martin Griffith, Bank on Buffalo's president.
The new branch, set to open by year's end, will echo the industrial look of the complex. Griffith described the branch as a hub of sorts for other plans Bank on Buffalo has in the works.
The bank recently named its first-ever community responsibility officer, Darnell Haywood Jr., who will be based at the branch once it opens. Bank on Buffalo is also developing training for small businesses in areas like seeking a loan. And the bank will provide financial literacy programs tied into a new checking account product for consumers who may have previously been considered "unbankable," Griffith said.
"Maybe their first-ever checking account came without the financial literacy training, whether that was in high school and/or beyond," Griffith said. "Part of the challenge is to continue to educate the consumer on how to best utilize a checking account. It's really going to be a meaningful impact." The bank will also hold its financial literacy program off-site, to reach more consumers, he said.
Meanwhile, Griffith said the bank will soon announce some "unique and untraditional ways of reaching out to the community" from the Northland location, but wasn't ready to share details yet.
Griffith said the bank has built up its local presence to the point where it's now more financially capable of taking on projects to support the community.
Bank on Buffalo's new Northland branch, and the programs connected to it, go back to what the bank committed to a couple of years ago, he said.
"We made it very clear at the time that that was not going be the last level of assist that we would to provide, not only to the workforce training center, but even to the East Side of the city."
Matt Glynn