Banks aim to build East Side ties with new branches

Banks are hoping to make greater inroads on the East Side through new branches, aiming to reach underserved communities and turn "unbanked" residents into customers.
Their approach puts a new spin on the old-school branch:
• Evans Bank on Monday plans to open a 410-square-foot branch inside the new, $23 million Westminster Commons housing and community development in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.
• In October, M&T Bank plans to relocate a branch on William Street into a much smaller location inside the nearby William-Emslie YMCA.
• Bank on Buffalo is preparing to open a small branch at the Northland Central complex, which has grown into a Delavan-Grider neighborhood hub.
Though some new branches have popped up on the East Side in recent years, many of those neighborhoods have long been underserved by banks. Without readily available branches, residents resort to high-cost options like check-cashing businesses.
The banks say they their new branches are trying to meet residents' interest not only in financial services, but also financial education.
Finding a fit
Evans' new branch is nestled downstairs in the Westminster Commons project, which was spearheaded by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers. The choice of location was intentional – an effort to build trust and help establish the bank's name, said David J. Nasca, the Amherst-based bank's president and CEO.
"This is a neighborhood, and we wanted to be part of that neighborhood, as opposed to just planting on a corner and saying, 'We’re a business that just came in, come to us,' " Nasca said.
Westminster Commons consists of 84 units of affordable senior housing, along with services that include a health clinic, a salon and a community kitchen. A bank branch seemed a natural addition to the project, which Evans had financed, said Nick Snyder, Evans' chief retail banking officer.
"This is a destination in the community," Snyder said. "There’s not a lot of buildings like this on the East Side."
Nasca doesn't expect the branch to be a high-volume spot for transactions; hence, its miniscule size. But he said the branch gives Evans a physical presence to serve the community in a larger way.
"We’re going to radiate out from here," Nasca said. "It’s like a pebble in the pond. Our desire is to radiate out to the neighborhood and the businesses here, and try to be a resource for them to begin getting their foothold back in this neighborhood and grow.”
At the outset, the new branch will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Neighborhood residents requested later-than-normal hours for the branch, said Audrey Meyers, director of retail sales and wealth management. The days of service could be expanded as time goes on, based on customer need, she said.
Community members also asked for "financial fitness" workshops, which will be held at night and on Saturdays at a conference room inside the complex, Meyers said.
Evans employees will lead the sessions. The workshops will cover practical topics such establishing and repairing consumer and small business credit and getting out of debt.
New era for branches
Banks say they are responding to what neighborhoods are asking for in a branch, based on feedback and customer traffic.
The pandemic accelerated customers' adoption of digital banking at a time when many customers were hesitant to walk into branches or banks were restricting access to their lobbies. The digital trend also spurred some banks to close more locations to cut down on expenses.
Meanwhile, the new branches look nothing like the offices of old: sprawling locations with a series of teller windows.
About a half mile away from the new Evans branch, M&T is preparing to move its Towne Garden branch on William Street into a 400-square-foot space in the YMCA about a quarter mile away.
An M&T ATM at the site will handle customers' routine financial transactions. Employees inside the branch will provide personalized financial guidance and education. M&T said that emphasis grew out of community input about what they wanted the bank to provide.
Bank on Buffalo has continued to build up its branch network, including a location coming to the redeveloped Northland Central complex by year's end. The bank's recently hired community development officer, Darnell Haywood Jr., will be based there. The branch will offer financial literacy programs, and has other, unspecified plans in the works.
Over at Broadway and Monroe, Evans is putting up directional signs to point the way to its new branch. As the location opens for business, Nasca believes Evans will learn from its experiences with the new format.
"It is innovative," he said. "We think that it’s important to try this, because this neighborhood is trying to bootstrap themselves up. And if we can be part of that fabric of those services, we think we have a chance to make a difference.”
Connecting with the community
Lucy Garcia-Ester, the branch manager, has spent a lot of time listening to neighborhood residents about what they want from the branch. She has extensive experience in banking with different financial institutions, and an MBA. Garcia-Ester knows the expectations are high, and said it is important for her to make a personal connection through her job.
"I can relate to the community – how they struggle in order to be a professional, how to feed the family," Garcia-Ester said. "Basically, that’s the reason I’m here. I just want to provide the community the tools to be successful.”
Meyers said Evans is preparing to roll out an unsecured consumer loan product, with lower credit requirements and a lower interest rate, inspired by conversations with residents about what they needed in a new branch. And the bank has added translation services for customers.
"It's opened our eyes to quite a lot," she said.
Lisa Akers was part of Greater Buffalo Savings Bank when it opened a branch 15 years ago on Connecticut Street on the West Side, which she called a "bold, brave and necessary move."
Akers, now Evans' Community Reinvestment Act mortgage loan officer, sees a parallel with the new Evans branch, to promote home ownership and community stabilization.
"When people say, 'What do you think's going to happen?' I say, 'Look at the West Side a few years back,' " Akers said.
Royce Woods, Evans' vice president of community development and commercial lending, said projects like Westminster Commons – and the Evans branch inside – can be a catalyst.
“There’s such positive momentum in this area," Woods said. "Outside of Broadway Forge, there was not a lot of development in this community. And I think this project has the opportunity to really spark that and create positive momentum here.
"This building is surrounded by other vacant lots, which are really blank canvasses that we hope to continue to find other nonprofit partners and affordable housings to populate the community with," he said.
Woods built connections with area businesses as executive director of the Beverly Gray Business Exchange Center. He recognizes the challenges that come with establishing a branch in a new neighborhood.
“I think our biggest challenge is not necessarily specific to Evans – it’s overcoming the negative perception, in the African-American community specifically, of the banking and finance industry," Woods said. "Obviously, we’re a bank – we can’t help everybody. But I think it’s just overcoming the negative perception of the industry through a lot of the programs that we’re rolling out.”
