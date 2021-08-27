Banks aim to build East Side ties with new branches

"This is a neighborhood, and we wanted to be part of that neighborhood, as opposed to just planting on a corner and saying, 'We’re a business that just came in, come to us,' " Nasca said.

Westminster Commons consists of 84 units of affordable senior housing, along with services that include a health clinic, a salon and a community kitchen. A bank branch seemed a natural addition to the project, which Evans had financed, said Nick Snyder, Evans' chief retail banking officer.

"This is a destination in the community," Snyder said. "There’s not a lot of buildings like this on the East Side."

Nasca doesn't expect the branch to be a high-volume spot for transactions; hence, its miniscule size. But he said the branch gives Evans a physical presence to serve the community in a larger way.

"We’re going to radiate out from here," Nasca said. "It’s like a pebble in the pond. Our desire is to radiate out to the neighborhood and the businesses here, and try to be a resource for them to begin getting their foothold back in this neighborhood and grow.”