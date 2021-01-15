Bankruptcy filings drop 39% amid pandemic

“New bankruptcy filings continue to slide into record territory as the global pandemic spurs regulatory intervention to keep U.S. consumers and businesses afloat,” said Chris Kruse, senior vice president of Epiq AACER. “The second stimulus package totaling over $900 billion is getting capital into the market and delaying bankruptcy filings across the country.”

In many situations, creditors have been less aggressive than usual in trying to collect what they're owed, Pochepan said. "There's a lot more forbearance programs out there now for mortgages and student loans."

Raymond Fink, an attorney who handles bankruptcy cases at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, had expected to see more businesses file for bankruptcy last year, particularly toward end of last year.

"It may be that bankruptcy doesn't necessarily provide a solution for them if they're not certain whether they're going to reopen their businesses or not," Fink said. "Sometimes you just turn off the lights and just let the chips fall where they may."

The big question entering 2021 is whether the wave of bankruptcy filings anticipated last year was merely delayed. But 2020 showed how difficult it can be to predict such trends. The pandemic continues to disrupt the economy as vaccines are being rolled out.