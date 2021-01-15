Bankruptcy filings drop 39% amid pandemic

When Covid-19 started ravaging the economy last March, driving up unemployment and shuttering businesses, a surge of bankruptcies seemed likely to follow.
Instead, bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo area in 2020 plunged 39% from the year before, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District.
It was not just a local phenomenon. Nationally, bankruptcy filings fell to their lowest level since 1986, according to Epiq AACER, a firm that tracks bankruptcy data.
Paul Pochepan, who handles bankruptcy cases as an attorney with HoganWillig, was surprised local filings didn't spike.
"Everybody was thinking it was headed this way earlier in the year, and it just didn't happen," he said. "Everybody's holding on as long as they can, somehow."
The number of cases filed in Buffalo last year was 1,674, compared to 2,760 the year before, according to bankruptcy court statistics. In December alone, the number of filings dropped 29% from a year earlier.
There appear to be a few factors contributing to the drop-off in bankruptcy filings.
Financial lifelines from the government, including beefed-up unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and the Paycheck Protection Program, helped individuals and businesses compensate for lost income and revenues over the past several months.
“New bankruptcy filings continue to slide into record territory as the global pandemic spurs regulatory intervention to keep U.S. consumers and businesses afloat,” said Chris Kruse, senior vice president of Epiq AACER. “The second stimulus package totaling over $900 billion is getting capital into the market and delaying bankruptcy filings across the country.”
In many situations, creditors have been less aggressive than usual in trying to collect what they're owed, Pochepan said. "There's a lot more forbearance programs out there now for mortgages and student loans."
Raymond Fink, an attorney who handles bankruptcy cases at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman, had expected to see more businesses file for bankruptcy last year, particularly toward end of last year.
"It may be that bankruptcy doesn't necessarily provide a solution for them if they're not certain whether they're going to reopen their businesses or not," Fink said. "Sometimes you just turn off the lights and just let the chips fall where they may."
The big question entering 2021 is whether the wave of bankruptcy filings anticipated last year was merely delayed. But 2020 showed how difficult it can be to predict such trends. The pandemic continues to disrupt the economy as vaccines are being rolled out.
"There's just so much uncertainty about how long this is going to go for," Pochepan said. "We all optimistically want to think it's going to end soon, and get back to some normalcy, but who really knows?"
Fink expects to see more businesses file for bankruptcy this year.
"It's just common sense," he said. "Look at the restaurant industry and the entertainment industry. How long can these companies stay closed, and how hard is it to reopen after you've been closed for 30, 60, 90 days? It's a huge challenge."
Fink predicts the result will be a "mixed bag": some businesses, determined to reopen, will go through bankruptcy, while others will simply shut down and not file for bankruptcy.
What happens next depends in part on government aid programs – such as another PPP – are available to businesses, he said. Those programs could delay filings for longer or enable some businesses to resume operations without going through bankruptcy.
It also depends on how long creditors are willing to wait, before they start to feel pressure themselves, Fink said.
Fink called the sharp decline in filings last year amid the pandemic "an anomaly. I think we'll see more of an uptick in 2021."
Pochepan also believes a rise in bankruptcy filings is still to come.
"I still think at some point it's going to catch up to everybody," he said.
Matt Glynn