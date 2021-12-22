Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese seeks to sell Olean high school to highest bidder

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Selling to the foundation will relieve the diocese of significant upkeep costs, while putting the school in the hands of the community and benefiting students, he added.

School President and Principal Thomas J. Manko did not respond to messages left Wednesday.

More than 900 people have filed claims against the diocese in bankruptcy court, accusing priests and others of childhood sexual abuse and seeking compensation.

The diocese owns more than three dozen properties that are worth at least $16 million, and probably much more because most of them have not been recently appraised. The property values or proceeds from their sales are likely to be used in negotiating a global settlement with the committee of unsecured creditors that represents abuse claimants.

The Archbishop Walsh campus is among several high school properties still owned by the diocese, years after it ceded direct control of the operation of the schools to independent boards.

The others are: Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in Buffalo, Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda, St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, DeSales Catholic in Lockport and Notre Dame High School in Batavia.