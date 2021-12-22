Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese seeks to sell Olean high school to highest bidder

An Olean building that houses Archbishop Walsh Academy could be auctioned off to the highest bidder in February, if a federal bankruptcy judge approves the Buffalo Diocese’s latest plan to sell the property.
It’s unclear where Archbishop Walsh will end up if its foundation gets outbid in a court-approved process that could have broad implications for other diocese properties, including five additional Catholic school campuses in Buffalo, Lancaster, Tonawanda, Lockport and Batavia.
The Buffalo Diocese dramatically cut spending after filing for bankruptcy, eliminating most of its funding of Catholic elementary schools while paying lawyers millions of dollars.
Archbishop Walsh has been in the 55,000-square-foot building on North 24th Street since 1959, and a foundation that raises and spends money on its behalf tried in 2019 to purchase the property, which includes 10 acres.
But the sale ran into a major snag when the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2020 in response to more than 250 Child Victims Act lawsuits. Under the terms of bankruptcy, any property sales are subject to court scrutiny.
When the committee of unsecured creditors balked at the $150,000 price the foundation negotiated with the diocese, calling it an “insider deal” that didn’t reflect the true value of the property, the diocese ultimately was forced to scuttle the idea of a private sale.
The judge said allowing the state litigation to move forward “would become an inherent distraction that promises to complicate negotiations” among the parties involved in the Diocese of Buffalo bankruptcy reorganization.
Diocese lawyers revealed in court papers this week that the diocese received another offer on the property earlier this year – this time for $300,000 from a private developer, although with contingencies related to certain zoning law approvals.
The Walsh Foundation agreed to match that price tag, without contingencies. The foundation also agreed to act as the “stalking horse bidder” for the property in a competitive bid process.
Having a stalking horse bidder helps drive up the value of an asset and helps guarantee against low-ball bids at auction.
The foundation’s stalking horse bid was $300,000, and the diocese has proposed that other bids must exceed the stalking horse bid by at least $65,000 to qualify.
Stalking horse bidders assume some risk of losing the asset by having their bid revealed publicly. So, as an incentive, the stalking horse bidder often receives a breakup fee if its bid isn’t accepted, and the diocese was offering the foundation $15,000.
The number of claims was double the largest number ever filed in the more than 20 prior diocese bankruptcies in the U.S. since 2004.
Diocese spokesman Gregory Tucker acknowledged "some uncertainties" with the proposed sale, given the Chapter 11 process, but he said other bidders were unlikely to be interested in the property because of its location and the amount of work it needs.
A benefactor has offered to assist the foundation in acquiring and updating the building, Tucker said.
"It's a bit of a Christmas miracle, as it were, that this individual has come forward," he said.
Selling to the foundation will relieve the diocese of significant upkeep costs, while putting the school in the hands of the community and benefiting students, he added.
School President and Principal Thomas J. Manko did not respond to messages left Wednesday.
The numbers are a striking rebuke to Buffalo Diocese officials who for decades downplayed the extent of abuse in the area and protected molester priests from prosecution and public accountability.
More than 900 people have filed claims against the diocese in bankruptcy court, accusing priests and others of childhood sexual abuse and seeking compensation.
The diocese owns more than three dozen properties that are worth at least $16 million, and probably much more because most of them have not been recently appraised. The property values or proceeds from their sales are likely to be used in negotiating a global settlement with the committee of unsecured creditors that represents abuse claimants.
The Archbishop Walsh campus is among several high school properties still owned by the diocese, years after it ceded direct control of the operation of the schools to independent boards.
The others are: Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in Buffalo, Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda, St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, DeSales Catholic in Lockport and Notre Dame High School in Batavia.
The diocese ran those high schools for many years until the early 1990s, when each of the schools became independent entities, run by their own school boards and with separate charters from the state Board of Regents. The diocese held onto the buildings and agreed to lease them for $1 per year to the independent schools, which were expected to set their own policies and tuition rates, develop curricula and maintain the buildings.
The committee is supporting the diocese's efforts to stop the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm from pushing forward with state court litigation while its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case continues.
Other area Catholic high schools – including Nardin Academy, Canisius and Mount Mercy in Buffalo, Sacred Heart in Amherst, St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in the Town of Tonawanda, Mount St. Mary Academy in Kenmore and St. Francis in Athol Springs – were founded and run by non-diocese entities and do not have buildings owned by the diocese.
Bids on the Archbishop Walsh Academy property must be received by noon on Feb. 14, according to the diocese’s bid guidelines as spelled out in court papers.
If the diocese gets two or more qualified bids, it will hold an auction on Feb. 15, open only to the qualified bidders and the Walsh Foundation.
If there are no qualified bids other than the stalking horse bid, the diocese has asked the court to allow it to deem the Walsh Foundation the successful bidder and move ahead with a sale hearing on Feb. 17.
The diocese’s lawyers said a prompt sale of the property was a “potentially fleeting opportunity to convert a financial burden into cash to support the administration, and ultimately the resolution, of this Chapter 11 case.”
Diocese officials have said the Archbishop Walsh Academy building needs an expensive new roof and other repairs.
The lawyers also said in court papers that selling to the foundation is in the best interest of the diocese estate and its creditors.