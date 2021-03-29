Bankrupt Buffalo Diocese cuts spending on schools as its legal bills rise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The diocese announced earlier this month that two Buffalo schools were being merged into one, but interim Catholic Schools Superintendent Joan Thomas said at the time that most schools were doing well and the merger was not the beginning of another round of parish school closures in Western New York.

“We certainly are not looking to try and close or have to close schools,” Mendolera said. “We’re going to try and do our best to keep as many of those schools open as we can.”

Facing sex abuse lawsuits

Diocese officials last October said in court papers that they reduced the diocesan workforce to 160 employees from 283 employees and eliminated financial support for 19 programs and ministries, including outreach to youth and migrants, evangelization efforts and lifelong faith formation. In another cost-cutting move, the Western New York Catholic newspaper ended its print edition and moved to online only in September.

Bankruptcy law requires the diocese to submit monthly balance sheets and income statements to the court. In addition to regular operational expenses, the diocese spent $3.8 million in the first year of bankruptcy on nonoperational costs, mostly legal fees, according to the court filings.