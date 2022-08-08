 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Banker, Hispanic leader are recipients of 2022 Red Jacket Awards

A Buffalo banker and a leader in the city's Hispanic community are recipients of the 2022 Red Jacket Awards, the Board of Managers of the Buffalo History Museum announced.

Shelley C. Drake, recently retired as senior vice president and Western New York regional president of M&T Bank, and Casimiro Rodriguez Sr., past president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, will be honored in a ceremony Oct. 6.

The Red Jacket Award recognizes dedication to civic progress in the region.

The ceremony also will include presentation of the Owen B. Augspurger Award to urban planner and historian Angela Keppel and Paul McDonnell, an architect with the Buffalo Board of Education and former chairman of the Buffalo Preservation Board, for their work to preserve local heritage.

The Daniel B. Niederlander Award will be given to the Black Rock Historical Society for outstanding historical programming.

