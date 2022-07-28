Bank robber sentenced to 77 months in federal prison

A Grand Island man was sentenced Thursday to 77 months in prison for robbing two banks in 2018, a Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard on Grand Island and an M&T Bank on Military Road in Niagara Falls.

Timothy L. Mulvey, 35, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to two counts of aggravated bank robbery.

At the Grand Island bank on June 27, 2018, he wore a disguise, approached the teller, displayed in his waistband what looked like a handgun and said, “You have 15 seconds to give me everything you have,” according to a May 20, 2021, release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In a letter to the judge this past May, Mulvey said his 15-year addiction to drugs ruined everything he cherished.

"My family raised me to be a much better person than I was during the last 15 years of active addiction," he wrote. "Looking back at the decisions I made to commit bank robberies and truthfully all of the negative choices I made during active addiction are absolutely appalling."

At the time of the bank robberies, Mulvey was on New York State parole.