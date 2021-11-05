Bank on Buffalo's new president steps into the spotlight

I sat down with seven employees that were new to the bank in the last couple months – whether it be credit or the branches or whatnot, you get to see the whole scope – and just have a conversation with them.

I think the amazing part about that was just seeing that we've brought some folks in that weren't 10- or 20-year banking veterans. … If you see the right person and the right attitude, we'll take that and help them with the banking side of things. You can learn the banking side, but it's tough to teach the right attitude, the work ethic.

Q: The employees who are new to banking – where are they coming from?

A: A lot of it is retail. You'll find folks that may have worked at The Gap or at the mall or something like that, that can talk to people and understand people. It really comes back to customer service.

Q: Bank on Buffalo has opened a lot of branches. Will that continue, or do you feel like you've got a network that covers the region now?

A: We're not there yet. We're certainly continuing to grow because we've got to feed the machine.