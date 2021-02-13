Bank on Buffalo to lift lobby restrictions

Bank on Buffalo's branches will return to normal operations Tuesday, and a new branch in Amherst will join its ranks.
Most of the bank's lobbies have been restricted to appointment-only access since Nov. 23, due to Covid-19 precautions. Those restrictions will be lifted starting Tuesday, while the locations will continue to follow other safety procedures, including a limit on the number of clients allowed inside at one time.
Also Tuesday, the bank will open its newest branch, at 827 Hopkins Road. Bank on Buffalo remodeled a former First Niagara Bank branch that had closed following the KeyBank merger.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
