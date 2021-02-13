 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bank on Buffalo to lift lobby restrictions
0 comments

Bank on Buffalo to lift lobby restrictions

Support this work for $1 a month
Bank on Buffalo

Bank on Buffalo is preparing to lift restrictions on access to its branch lobbies. 

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Bank on Buffalo's branches will return to normal operations Tuesday, and a new branch in Amherst will join its ranks.

Most of the bank's lobbies have been restricted to appointment-only access since Nov. 23, due to Covid-19 precautions. Those restrictions will be lifted starting Tuesday, while the locations will continue to follow other safety procedures, including a limit on the number of clients allowed inside at one time.

Also Tuesday, the bank will open its newest branch, at 827 Hopkins Road. Bank on Buffalo remodeled a former First Niagara Bank branch that had closed following the KeyBank merger.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State extends closing time for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News