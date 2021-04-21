 Skip to main content
Bank on Buffalo bolsters parent company's results
Bank on Buffalo

Bank on Buffalo's local workforce has steadily grown.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Bank on Buffalo's workforce continues to grow, and the bank bolstered its Pennsylvania-based parent's first-quarter results.

The division of CNB Financial now has 110 employees, and recently created a new position, community responsibility officer, and named Darnell J. Haywood Jr. to the role. Haywood will administer all facets of the bank's Community Reinvestment Act program. He has worked for Bank on Buffalo since 2017.

Darnell Haywood Jr.

Darnell Haywood Jr.

The bank last year increased its branch count through acquiring Bank of Akron. Additionally, Bank on Buffalo this year opened a branch in Amherst, on Hopkins Road, at a former First Niagara branch. In its first two months in operation, the branch has over $3 million in deposits and over $3 million in consumer loans.

CNB Financial's net income in the first quarter was $14.2 million, up from $8.8 million a year ago. The bank's deposits rose 41% from a year ago to $4.4 billion, an increase supported by $420 million in deposits acquired last July from Bank of Akron.

Matt Glynn

