Bank of America's temporary branch closings leave customers wondering

Deborah Williams chose Bank of America as her bank mainly for convenience, but it is not feeling very convenient to her these days.

The bank's East Aurora branch, the location closest to where she lives, has been temporarily closed since late last year. Signs on the door have listed a date when the branch will reopen, only for that date to be changed. The current sign says the branch plans to reopen Feb. 1.

Williams liked the fact that Bank of America has so many locations. The Colden resident spends part of the winter in Florida, and sees the bank's branches all around when she travels. But she's frustrated by the extended closing of the East Aurora branch and is seriously thinking about changing banks.

"The lack of adequate, honest communication to customers was the worst part, as far as I am concerned," she said.

As of Tuesday, 10 of Bank of America's 21 branches in the Buffalo area were temporarily closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Customers have been asking when they will reopen.

Around the country, 35% to 40% of Bank of America's branches are temporarily closed during the pandemic, and that percentage fluctuates, said Carla Molina, a spokeswoman for the North Carolina-based bank.