Bank of America to close Williamsville branch

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.Support this work for $1 a month
Bank of America will permanently close a branch in Williamsville on June 22.
The branch is at 5529 Main St., at South Cayuga Road. The location has already been temporarily closed, along with several other Bank of America locations, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today