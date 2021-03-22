 Skip to main content
Bank of America to close Williamsville branch
Bank of America will permanently close a branch in Williamsville on June 22.

The branch is at 5529 Main St., at South Cayuga Road. The location has already been temporarily closed, along with several other Bank of America locations, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt Glynn

