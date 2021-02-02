 Skip to main content
Bank of America offering compensation bonuses
Bank of America

Bank of America is providing compensation bonuses to its employees.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Bank of America is distributing compensation awards to thank its employees for their work during the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. About 97% of the bank's employees worldwide will benefit.

Eligible employees with $100,000 or less in total annual compensation will receive a cash bonus award of $750, while those whose compensation is $100,000 to $500,000 will receive between 150 and 750 restricted stock units. The awards are in addition to employees' regular annual incentives, the North Carolina-based bank said.

Bank of America has about 750 employees in the Buffalo area.

Matt Glynn

