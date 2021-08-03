 Skip to main content
Bank foundation grants $500,000 to Catholic Health's new Lockport hospital
Lockport Memorial rendering July 21

An updated architect's rendering of the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, issued in July 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Catholic Health

KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation bolstered Catholic Health's planned new Lockport hospital with a $500,000 grant, announced Tuesday.

The foundation is an independent entity left over from the former First Niagara Bank, which KeyBank acquired in 2016.

Ground is to be broken this fall on the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, targeted to open in early 2023. The $66 million project will include a medical office building as well as a hospital with 10 acute-care beds, room for 10 more if needed, and emergency, imaging and lab services.

The bank and the foundation announced four other Niagara County grants, including $115,000 for the new Daybreak anti-poverty program at Niagara Falls' Heart, Love and Soul food pantry.

Grants of $50,000 each went to Artpark for a short-term employment program for artists; the Field & Fork Network to bring healthy foods to Niagara Falls corner stores; and Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity for an energy-efficient house on 61st Street in the Falls.

